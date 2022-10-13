Golden Knights Gameday 2: The Golden Age: Lines and Notes vs Blackhawks

Welcome to the Golden Age, Vegas Golden Knights fans.

The currently undefeated Golden Knights (1-0-0, 2 points) will play their second game of the season on home ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0, 0 points) at 7:00 pm.

After three years of absence, the Golden Carpet will make a return to Toshiba Plaza before the game starting at 3:30 pm. Fans can line up to meet players on their way inside T-Mobile Arena.

What to Watch For

Fashion Sense– First and foremost, we have to analyze who the best-dressed member of the Vegas Golden Knights is at the Gold Carpet. Paul Cotter says he will be wearing his fedora. William Karlsson no longer has the long hair. Which member of the VGK will dress the best?

Called up Cotter– Despite having a full-healthy forward group with Will Carrier back, head coach Bruce Cassidy will keep Paul Cotter in the lineup over Michael Amadio. He will be playing on a line with Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson, which is a huge test for the young forward.

Hello Hague– Nic Hague will make his season debut with the VGK after missing game one due to travel. The Golden Knights recently signed the former RFA defenseman to a three-year extension. Cassidy says there is, of course, concern with Hague being 100% ready for the season after he missed training camp.

“He’s going to have some work to do (catching up on systems) no matter when he goes in,” said Cassidy.

Goaltending– A thing to watch all season for the Golden Knights will be the team’s goaltending with Robin Lehner out for the season. Logan Thompson is expected to play against the Blackhawks. Cassidy stated Thursday that the team has a plan for the goalie rotation throughout the month of October.

Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations

Reilly Smith- Jack Eichel- Phil Kessel

Brett Howden- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone (c)

Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Paul Cotter

William Carrier- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson/Adin Hill

Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams

PP1: Stone, Eichel, Stephenson, Smith, Theodore

PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Marchessault, Kessel, Pietrangelo

PK1: Roy, Stephenson, McNabb, Pietrangelo

PK2: Karlsson, Smith, Martinez, Whitecloud

IR/Scratches

Jake LeschyshynMichael Amadio, Ben Hutton, Laurent Brossoit

LTIR- Robin Lehner, Nolan Patrick, Shea Weber

Projected Blackhawks Line Combinations

Andreas Athanasiou- Max Domi- Patrick Kane

Tyler Johnson- Jonathan Toews (c)- Taylor Raddysh

Philipp Kurashev- Sam Lafferty- Mackenzie Entwistle

Colin Blackwell- Jujhar Khaira- Buddy Robinson

Jack Johnson- Seth Jones

Jared Tinordi- Connor Murphy

Filip Roos- Alec Regula

Alex Stalock/Petr Mrazek

Blackhawks Special Teams

PP1- Raddysh, Domi, J. Johnson, Jones, Kane

PP2- Athanasiou, Toews, Entwistle, Regula, Kurashev

PK1- Toews, Lafferty, Regula, Murphy

PK2- T. Johnson, Blackwell, J. Johnson, Jones

IR/Scratches

Alex Vlasic, Jake McCabe, Caleb Jones, Boris Katchouk

How to Watch/Listen

7:00 pm on AT&T Sportsnet, ESPN, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.