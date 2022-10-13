Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday 2: The Golden Age: Lines and Notes vs Blackhawks
Welcome to the Golden Age, Vegas Golden Knights fans.
The currently undefeated Golden Knights (1-0-0, 2 points) will play their second game of the season on home ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0, 0 points) at 7:00 pm.
After three years of absence, the Golden Carpet will make a return to Toshiba Plaza before the game starting at 3:30 pm. Fans can line up to meet players on their way inside T-Mobile Arena.
What to Watch For
Fashion Sense– First and foremost, we have to analyze who the best-dressed member of the Vegas Golden Knights is at the Gold Carpet. Paul Cotter says he will be wearing his fedora. William Karlsson no longer has the long hair. Which member of the VGK will dress the best?
Called up Cotter– Despite having a full-healthy forward group with Will Carrier back, head coach Bruce Cassidy will keep Paul Cotter in the lineup over Michael Amadio. He will be playing on a line with Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson, which is a huge test for the young forward.
Hello Hague– Nic Hague will make his season debut with the VGK after missing game one due to travel. The Golden Knights recently signed the former RFA defenseman to a three-year extension. Cassidy says there is, of course, concern with Hague being 100% ready for the season after he missed training camp.
“He’s going to have some work to do (catching up on systems) no matter when he goes in,” said Cassidy.
Goaltending– A thing to watch all season for the Golden Knights will be the team’s goaltending with Robin Lehner out for the season. Logan Thompson is expected to play against the Blackhawks. Cassidy stated Thursday that the team has a plan for the goalie rotation throughout the month of October.
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
Reilly Smith- Jack Eichel- Phil Kessel
Brett Howden- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone (c)
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Paul Cotter
William Carrier- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson/Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
PP1: Stone, Eichel, Stephenson, Smith, Theodore
PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Marchessault, Kessel, Pietrangelo
PK1: Roy, Stephenson, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Karlsson, Smith, Martinez, Whitecloud
IR/Scratches
Jake LeschyshynMichael Amadio, Ben Hutton, Laurent Brossoit
LTIR- Robin Lehner, Nolan Patrick, Shea Weber
Projected Blackhawks Line Combinations
Andreas Athanasiou- Max Domi- Patrick Kane
Tyler Johnson- Jonathan Toews (c)- Taylor Raddysh
Philipp Kurashev- Sam Lafferty- Mackenzie Entwistle
Colin Blackwell- Jujhar Khaira- Buddy Robinson
Jack Johnson- Seth Jones
Jared Tinordi- Connor Murphy
Filip Roos- Alec Regula
Alex Stalock/Petr Mrazek
Blackhawks Special Teams
PP1- Raddysh, Domi, J. Johnson, Jones, Kane
PP2- Athanasiou, Toews, Entwistle, Regula, Kurashev
PK1- Toews, Lafferty, Regula, Murphy
PK2- T. Johnson, Blackwell, J. Johnson, Jones
IR/Scratches
Alex Vlasic, Jake McCabe, Caleb Jones, Boris Katchouk
How to Watch/Listen
7:00 pm on AT&T Sportsnet, ESPN, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.