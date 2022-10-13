Golden Knights Video
2022-23 Vegas Golden Knights Home Opener Intro
The Vegas Golden Knights have the best in-game presentation in the entire National Hockey League.
They ushered in the 2022-23 regular season and the ‘Golden Age’ Thursday night with their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawk at T-Mobile Arena. Here’s the full clip.
