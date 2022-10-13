Vegas Golden Knights
GALLERY: Golden Knights Gold Carpet Makes Return After Three Seasons
For the first time in three years, the Vegas Golden Knights hosted the Gold Carpet event, a stylish red (but in this case gold) carpet welcoming of the team. The event started in Toshiba Plaza and fed in Golden Knights players to T-Mobile Arena for their 7:00 pm matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The return of the Gold Carpet is a part of The Golden Age, a new promotional marketing campaign for the Golden Knights that ushers in season six. The Golden Age has brought VGK fans a new center ice logo, new permanent home jerseys, gold mini-statues during the preseason, and the Gold Carpet.
Here are some photos of the players walking the Gold Carpet Thursday.