GALLERY: Golden Knights Gold Carpet Makes Return After Three Seasons

For the first time in three years, the Vegas Golden Knights hosted the Gold Carpet event, a stylish red (but in this case gold) carpet welcoming of the team. The event started in Toshiba Plaza and fed in Golden Knights players to T-Mobile Arena for their 7:00 pm matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The return of the Gold Carpet is a part of The Golden Age, a new promotional marketing campaign for the Golden Knights that ushers in season six. The Golden Age has brought VGK fans a new center ice logo, new permanent home jerseys, gold mini-statues during the preseason, and the Gold Carpet.

Here are some photos of the players walking the Gold Carpet Thursday.

Paul Cotter, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo- Owen Krepps, Vegas Hockey Now) Phil Kessel Nicolas Hague Nicolas Hague Phil Kessel Phil Kessel Nicolas Roy Jack Eichel Nicolas Roy Jack Eichel Phil Kessel Paul Cotter’s fedora Jonathan Marchessault Paul Cotter Paul Cotter Adin Hill Brayden McNabb Brayden McNabb William Karlsson Shea Theodore Shea Theodore Shea Theodore Lucky and Chance The Gold Carpet