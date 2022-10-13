Connect with us

GALLERY: Golden Knights Gold Carpet Makes Return After Three Seasons

3 hours ago

Paul Cotter, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo- Owen Krepps, Vegas Hockey Now)

For the first time in three years, the Vegas Golden Knights hosted the Gold Carpet event, a stylish red (but in this case gold) carpet welcoming of the team. The event started in Toshiba Plaza and fed in Golden Knights players to T-Mobile Arena for their 7:00 pm matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The return of the Gold Carpet is a part of The Golden Age, a new promotional marketing campaign for the Golden Knights that ushers in season six. The Golden Age has brought VGK fans a new center ice logo, new permanent home jerseys, gold mini-statues during the preseason, and the Gold Carpet.

Here are some photos of the players walking the Gold Carpet Thursday.

Paul Cotter, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo- Owen Krepps, Vegas Hockey Now)
Phil Kessel
Nicolas Hague
Nicolas Hague
Phil Kessel
Phil Kessel
Nicolas Roy
Jack Eichel
Nicolas Roy
Jack Eichel
Phil Kessel
Paul Cotter’s fedora
Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter
Paul Cotter
Adin Hill
Brayden McNabb
Brayden McNabb
William Karlsson
Shea Theodore
Shea Theodore
Shea Theodore
Lucky and Chance
The Gold Carpet

 

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

