Golden Knights Weekly Wrap: Preseason in Review, Rondbjerg Waived

Every day here at Vegas Hockey Now, we try and do a daily post detailing news around the NHL to provide you all with hockey world updates. For the 2022-23 season, we’ll switch it up a bit.

With it being Sunday, we’re stealing an idea from Montreal Hockey Now and going to start doing a week-in-review type of thing. Here’s a recap of the Golden Knight’s 10/3- 10/8 week.

But first, some Sunday news.

Jonas Rondbjerg has been placed on waivers and will need to clear to be sent down to the Henderson Silver Knights.

The Golden Knights and every team in the NHL have until tomorrow afternoon to submit their starting 2022-23 roster. Nicolas Hague remains unsigned.

Expect a couple more roster cuts as the Golden Knights have to trim their roster to 23.

Paul Cotter, Jake Leschyshyn, Sakari Manninen, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jake Bischoff, and Kaedan Korczak are all still up with the big club.

Vegas Golden Knights Week Review

Monday

Mark Stone detailed what exactly was removed from his back to Elliotte Friedman, and it’s kinda gross.

Tuesday

The Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes in preseason play at T-Mobile Arena 3-2 with Adin Hill making 50 saves.

Afterward, Bruce Cassidy called out his team’s fourth line of Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Roy, and Paul Cotter by stating that they were “not anywhere close” to where they needed to be.

Wednesday

We took a closer look at all four of the team’s ‘Golden Age’ mini-statues.

Teams started to speculate on whether the Golden Knights would wait for the start of the regular season to sign RFA defenseman Nicolas Hague to maximize LTIR.

Thursday

Bruce Cassidy and Jonathan Marchessault reflected on the potential end of Jaromir Jagr’s career.

The Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings in preseason action in Salt Lake City.

Friday

Brett Howden was promoted to the top-six as Bruce Cassidy shuffled up his line combinations.

Saturday

The Golden Knights rounded out their preseason with a win over the Arizona Coyotes in Boise.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Toronto: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Zach Aston-Resse after his PTO, and the Rangers have inked Jimmy Vesey.

Philly: An injury update regarding Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier.

Calgary: The Flames have extended head coach Darryl Sutter for two more seasons.

Pittsburgh: The Penguins have cut Ty Smith and Mark Friedman from their roster to get cap-compliant.

Boston: The Bruins have waived Nick Foligno, Chris Wagner, and Mike Reilly.

Colorado: The Avalanche will send Anton Blidh and Mikhail Maltsev to the Eagles, pending waivers.

Dallas: The Dallas Stars have made their final roster cuts as well, with Tomas Harley being sent down.

Florida: Lucas Carlsson headlines some of the Florida Panthers’ waiver players.