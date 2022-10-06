Golden Knights Gameday 0.6: Onto Utah! Preseason Lines and Notes vs Kings

Two special venues will round out the Vegas Golden Knight’s 2022 preseason schedule. Thursday night, they will play the Los Angeles Kings in Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. This is the second time the two teams have played a ‘Frozen Fury‘ preseason game at this venue.

An exact lineup for the Golden Knights will have to be revealed closer to puck drop, as the team had an optional morning skate at City National Arena Thursday morning.

Present at optional morning skate were Nicolas Roy, Keegan Kolesar, Paul Cotter, Jonathan Marchessault, Jack Eichel, Brett Howden, Michael Amadio, Sakari Manninen, Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg, Brayden McNabb, Ben Hutton, Jake Bischoff, Logan Thompson, Adin Hill, and Jiri Patera.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy has confirmed that Thompson will start in goal for the VGK.

Gage Quinney and William Carrier remain out for the Golden Knights with injuries.

Who to Watch

Logan Thompson– After Adin Hill put up 50 saves against the Coyotes on Tuesday, Thompson will get the net for the VGK. Cassidy has gone on record saying that Thompson is ahead in the job for the team’s starting goaltender. But a strong two preseason games will be a must if LT wants to confirm this spot.

Ben Hutton– With Nicolas Hague’s status still up in the air, Ben Hutton has slotted into the Golden Knight’s projected top-six. But as soon as Hague signs, he could be at risk of losing out on a roster spot and becoming the team’s seventh defenseman.

A strong preseason could make this decision tougher on Cassidy and increase Hutton’s odds of staying in the lineup regardless of a Hague contract extension.

The Fourth Line– The line of Nicolas Roy, Keegan Kolesar, and Paul Cotter was called out after the Golden Knight’s 3-2 preseason win over the Arizona Coyotes by Cassidy. “Right now, our fourth line is not anywhere close to where it needs to be,” Cassidy stated.

The trio stayed on the ice for a significant amount of time after the end of morning skate to work on some things. They will get another look against a Kings team that could dress guys like Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala, players they will be assigned to shut down.

How to Watch/Listen

7:00 pm on PT KTNV Channel 13 and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.

Projected Golden Knights Lines

Reilly Smith- Jack Eichel- Phil Kessel

Jonathan Marchessault- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone

Brett Howden- William Karlsson- Michael Amadio

Jake Leschyshyn- Sakari Manninen- Jonas Rondbjerg

Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Jake Bischoff- Kaedan Korczak

Logan Thompson/Adin Hill

Projected Kings Lineup

Trevor Moore – Phillip Danault – Gabe Vilardi

Kevin Fiala – TJ Tynan – Adrian Kempe

Alex Iafallo – Rasmus Kupari – Arthur Kaliyev

Jaret Anderson-Dolan – Blake Lizotte – Jacob Doty

Mikey Anderson – Drew Doughty

Tobias Bjornfot – Sean Durzi

Jacob Moverare – Brandt Clarke

Cal Petersen/ Pheonix Copley

Up Next

The Golden Knights will finish up their preseason schedule against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in Boise, Idaho, at 5:00 pm. The regular season will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11th in Los Angeles.