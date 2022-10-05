Connect with us

Golden Knights Free Agency

Friedman Suggests Golden Knights Are Waiting For Season Start To Sign Hague

Published

7 hours ago

on

Nicolas Hague - Vegas Golden Knights (Photo- Sammi Silber- Washington Hockey Now)

Five days from now, on Oct. 10, all NHL teams must submit their cap-compliant opening day rosters to the NHL for the 2022-23 season. For the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, and Ottawa Senators, this essentially means they have five days to sign their remaining restricted free agents.

The Stars have superstar Jason Robertson to sign, and the Sens have Alex Formenton.

For the Golden Knights, it’s defenseman Nicolas Hague who is coming off his entry-level contract. Money disputes have caused him to miss Golden Knights training camp and start training with his hometown team, the Kitchener Rangers, instead.

On a recent edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman suggested that the Golden Knights and general manager Kelly McCrimmon might be waiting for the season to start to sign Hague. That way, the team can utilize its long-term injured reserve cap space.

“I did have some teams suggest to me that they are wondering if the Golden Knights are playing this to maximize LTIR a bit in terms of when they sign him (Hague),” said Friedman.

The Golden Knights are expected to be without Robin Lehner and Nolan Patrick for the 2022-23 season. Shea Weber’s contract was also acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in the offseason. This gives the VGK with just over $3 million in LTIR cap space to work with when signing Hague.

Freidman also stated that he thinks Robertson, Hague, and potentially Mackenzie Weegar could all sign this week with their respective teams.

“There is no reason Robertson shouldn’t be done by this week. I’m not as sure about Hague. I think this is a big week in general. The other one, I think, is Weegar (signing this week),” Friedman added.

The Golden Knights start their season on Oct. 11th on the road against the Los Angeles Kings.

Here’s the episode in which Hague was discussed. Comments regarding Hague are around 31 minutes.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously