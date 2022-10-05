Golden Knights Daily: Looking At The Four ‘Golden Age’ Mini-Statues

The Vegas Golden Knights had a little fun promotion for their home preseason games. Fans (and media) in attendance received one of four ‘Golden Age’ mini statues of Golden Knights players Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, and Reilly Smith, as well as one of head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Now that I have them all sitting at my home office, staring me down as I write, I figured we could have a little fun and look at all four and how much they look like each player/coach.

1) Mark Stone– They did a good job at bringing out Stone’s hair coming out of his helmet. Also, the captaincy ‘C’ makes it easier to distinguish which player the statue is of.

2) Reilly Smith- Again, the alternate captaincy ‘A’ helps specify which player this is before you turn the statue around the read the name and number. But this one looks more like Alex Pietrangelo to me.

3) Bruce Cassidy- The lack of any equipment makes it obvious that this statue is of a coach. But the way it came out makes it look more like John F. Kennedy. Nice touch to add the VGK pin on the lapel.

4) Jack Eichel- Sorry, but this looks nothing like Eichel. I think the requirement for the players to have helmets on in the statue model restricts Eichel’s curly hair from coming out.

Vegas Golden Knights

Practice Updates: Zach Whitecloud was absent from Golden Knights practice on Wednesday. It was a maintenance day for him. Will Carrier remains out with a mid-body injury. Logan Thompson is expected to play Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings in Salt Lake City.

Player Safety: Gage Quinney was injured in the Golden Knights preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes after he took a high hit from Michael Carcone. Player safety has fined Carcone over $2k for the incident, the maximum allowed by the CBA.

Bottom Six: Bruce Cassidy says the Golden Knight’s fourth-line needs some work, going as far as to say that they are ‘not anywhere close to where they need to be.”

T-Mobile: Takeaways from the Golden Knight’s 3-2 preseason win over the Arizona Coyotes.

IR: A gruesome but interesting description of what exactly was removed from Mark Stone’s back

NHL Awards: Which Golden Knights could win NHL Awards this season? Eichel? Stone? Theodore?

Milestone Watch: Phil Kessel and Mark Stone are set to break some significant milestones in 2022-23.

Clip of the Day: Watch former Golden Knight Cody Glass react to making the Nashville Predators roster.

Cody Glass' reaction to being told he made the @PredsNHL is so heartwarming. 🥺💛 🎥 via @AlexDaugherty1pic.twitter.com/gEJX3nAKkx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 4, 2022

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Long Island: Hear from Mat Barzal, fresh off his contract extension with the New York Islanders.

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens have signed prospect Logan Mailloux to his entry-level contract.

TSN: The Columbus Blue Jackets have released Victor Rask from his professional tryout.

Dallas: Nils Lundkvist is turning heads with his new team in the Dallas Stars.

Pittsburgh: It looks like Pierre-Olivier Joseph, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Phil Kessel trade, is now on the trade block as the 23-year-old defenseman is absent from the team’s roster.

Boston: Does the projected rise in the NHL salary cap give Bruins forward David Pastrnak an edge?

Florida: Fantasy hockey sleepers for the Florida Panthers.

San Jose: How can the San Jose Sharks preserve Erik Karlsson’s NHL career?

Philadelphia: Cam York has been cut by the Philadelphia Flyers training camp roster.

Washington: The Washington Capitals had a celebratory dog photo shoot on Tuesday.