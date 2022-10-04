Connect with us

Golden Knights Wrap: Barzal Signs Extention, Stone’s Back, Preseason News

Published

9 hours ago

on

Mark Stone (Photo- Owen Krepps: Vegas Hockey Now)

Another massive contract extension has been signed in the National Hockey League. Mat Barzal and the New York Islanders have agreed on an eight-year $9.125 million deal.

Given that this deal was signed by an Eastern Conference team far away from Las Vegas, this signing has nothing to do with the VGK, right?

Wrong! Here’s our story on how the Nathan Mackinnon extension, similar to this Barzal deal, might affect the Golden Knights and Jack Eichel in the future. The salary cap is only going to go up, folks!

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights will have their final home preseason game Tuesday night against the Arizona Coyotes. The final statue of the team’s Golden Age promotion will be handed out; it’ll be Jack Eichel.

Injury Update: On Monday, Bruce Cassidy stated that Will Carrier would not likely play preseason games.

Stay tuned for practice updates from City National Arena and projections on who will play tonight.

Vegas: A gross but interesting description of Mark Stone’s back injury detailed by Elliotte Friedman.

Henderson: The Team USA/Team Canada women’s hockey rivalry is coming to the Dollar Loan Center.

Mascots: With the Seattle Kraken revealing their mascot, we ranked all 32 mascots in the NHL.

Free Agency: Eight Golden Knights are entering contract years in 2022-23, including Phil Kessel.

NHL Awards: Which Golden Knights could win NHL Awards this season?

Meme of the Day: The dedication here is unreal.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Long Island: More from NYI Hockey Now on Barzal’s extension.

Pittsburgh/Boston: Is Jaromir Jagr retiring? If so, it’s been one heck of a career.

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks are in Berlin to prep for the NHL Global Series.

Montreal: Who will play on a line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield this season?

Calgary: The Calgary Flames have claimed Radim Zohorna off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

