Golden Knights Gameday 0.5: Bottom Six Battle: Preseason Lines and Notes vs Coyotes

The Vegas Golden Knights will play their final home preseason game Tuesday night against the Arizona Coyotes. Most of the team’s projected bottom-six forwards will be in action, giving head coach Bruce Cassidy a good look at his glue guys.

It will also be Jack Eichel mini statue night, finishing up the team’s four Golden Age promotions.

Cassidy restated Tuesday that William Carrier will remain out for the rest of the week. He is unlikely to play during the remainder of the preseason, which means a roster spot is open for a bottom-six forward.

So tonight’s game will be huge for the team’s bottom-six forwards in terms of ensuring roster spot.

Who to Watch

Paul Cotter- As the frontrunner candidate to take Carrier’s spot, Cotter continues to impress in the preseason and has played in every preseason game for the VGK so far.

Adin Hill- He got lit up in his first preseason game with the VGK, but Hill will get another shot against another one of his former teams.

Brett Howden– A bottom-six guy with a lot to prove; Howden will get a look on the wing with William Karlson and Michael Amadio. He could be a breakout player for the VGK in 2022-23.

Zach Whitecloud- In the last preseason game he played, Whitecloud had four assists. He’ll look to continue his success with the VGK as he continues to emerge as a leader on the ice.

How to Watch/Listen

7:00 pm on PT KTNV Channel 13 and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.

Projected Golden Knights Lines

Brett Howden- William Karlsson- Michael Amadio

Paul Cotter- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar

Jonas Rondbjerg- Jake Leschyshyn- Mason Primeau

Gage Quinney- Sakari Manninen- Pavel Dorofeyev

Jake Bischoff- Zach Whitecloud

Zack Hayes- Ben Hutton

Brayden Pachal- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill/Michael Hutchinson

Projected Coyotes Lineup

Michael Carcone- Travis Boyd- Zack Kassian

Jan Jenik- Laurent Dauphin- Alex Chiasson

Nick Ritchie- Barrett Hayton- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse- Nick Bjugstad- Matias Maccelli

Vladislav Kolyachonok- Troy Stetcher

Patrik Nemeth- Conor Timmins

Janis Moser- Shayne Gostisbehere

Jonas Johansson/Karel Vejmelka

Up Next

The Golden Knights will play their final two preseason games on the road in special venues. On Thursday, they play the Los Angeles Kings in Salt Lake City, Utah, at 6:00 pm. Then they take on the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in Boise, Idaho, at 5:00 pm. Both games can be found on KTNV Channel 13.