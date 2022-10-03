Connect with us

Golden Knights Wrap: Horrifying NHL Mascots, DeBoer’s Goalies

Buoy the Troll, Seattle Kraken mascot (Photo- Seattle Kraken)
The Seattle Kraken revealed their mascot Saturday evening during a preseason game. Buoy the Troll has left people appalled and wondering why they didn’t go with something like, oh, I don’t know a Kraken.

Apparently there’s a whole backstory on the new Seattle Kraken mascot. The Golden Knights mascot, Chance the Gila Monster, is far better than Buoy, in my opinion.

Vegas Golden Knights

NHL Awards: Which members of the Golden Knights could win NHL Awards in 2022-23?

Cuts: The Golden Knights have made their second batch of roster cuts. Here’s the full list of every player sent down to the Henderson Silver Knights and to their respective junior teams.

Sheldon Rempal, Byron Froese, Brayden Pachal, and Michael Hutchinson have cleared waivers.

TSN: Jack Eichel has cracked TSN’s top-50 player rankings. He’s number 35. Too low, in my opinion.

Free Agency: The Golden Knights signed development camp walk-on Joe Fleming to a three-year entry-level contract. He’s the definition of a bruiser and an all-around fun player to watch.

The Golden Knights have eight players entering contract years in 2022-23, including Phil Kessel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: An updated look at the individual members of the Golden Knights and how far they have made it in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Milestones: Milestones to watch for during the 2022-23 season from the Golden Knights.

Savannah: It looks like jerseys for the Savannah Ghost Pirates, the VGK’s ECHL affiliate, have leaked.

Clip of the Day: What a goal from the MHL.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Toronto: Funny story here. Amidst contract disputes with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Rasmus Sandin went foraging for mushrooms in the Swedish wilderness to get his mind off negotiations.

I wonder what Nicolas Hague is up to?

Dallas: Peter DeBoer has moved on to the Dallas Stars and will manage goaltender Jake Oettinger.

Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh Penguins injury updates on Teddy Blueger and Jeff Carter.

Colorado: Is this the year that Shane Bowers makes the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche?

Florida: Is Jaromir Jagr about to retire once and for all?

San Jose: Our Sharks writer, Sheng Peng, is in Europe to cover the NHL Global Series!

Calgary: Sonny Milano and former Golden Knight Cody Eakin are still fighting for a roster spot with the Calgary Flames. Both are signed to professional tryouts.

Columbus: An old friend has been released from his professional tryout.

 

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

