USA/Canada Women’s Hockey Rivalry Coming to Henderson

The Dollar Loan Center, home of the Henderson Silver Knights, will be hosting the biggest rivalry in all of international hockey soon.

On Dec. 15, the Women’s Hockey Rivalry Series between Team USA and Team Canada will be played at the DLC at 7:00 pm.

Either the United States or Canada has won every gold medal in the history of the IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship.

These two teams have met in the Gold Medal game 21 out of 22 times in the World Championships and six out of seven times in the Olympics.

The Dollar Loan Center was opened in March as the new home of the Vegas Golden Knight’s AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights. It seats over 5,500 people.

Additionally, the DLC is the home of the Indoor Football League’s Vegas Knight Hawks, the NBA’s G-League Ignite, the Big West Basketball Championships, and the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the Team USA/Team Canada game go on sale Friday at 10 am at AXS.com.

One of the biggest rivalries in sports will take the ice at The Dollar Loan Center this December 🏒 The United States 🇺🇸 and Canadian 🇨🇦 women’s national hockey teams will face off in their Rivalry Series Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. PT! Full details: https://t.co/779SSXMHxE — The Dollar Loan Center (@TheDLCHenderson) October 3, 2022