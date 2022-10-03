Connect with us

USA/Canada Women’s Hockey Rivalry Coming to Henderson

2 hours ago

Dollar Loan Center, Henderson Silver Knights

The Dollar Loan Center, home of the Henderson Silver Knights, will be hosting the biggest rivalry in all of international hockey soon.

On Dec. 15, the Women’s Hockey Rivalry Series between Team USA and Team Canada will be played at the DLC at 7:00 pm.

Either the United States or Canada has won every gold medal in the history of the IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship.

These two teams have met in the Gold Medal game 21 out of 22 times in the World Championships and six out of seven times in the Olympics.

The Dollar Loan Center was opened in March as the new home of the Vegas Golden Knight’s AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights. It seats over 5,500 people.

Additionally, the DLC is the home of the Indoor Football League’s Vegas Knight Hawks, the NBA’s G-League Ignite, the Big West Basketball Championships, and the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the Team USA/Team Canada game go on sale Friday at 10 am at AXS.com.

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

