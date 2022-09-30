Golden Knights Gameday 0.4: The Stone Age: Preseason Lines and Notes vs Sharks

The Vegas Golden Knights will play their third-straight home preseason game Friday night against the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 pm. The VGK is coming off a dominant 7-1 victory over the preseason lineup for the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

Both Mark Stone and Alec Martinez are expected to make their preseason debuts for the Golden Knights. Both players have health with significant injury troubles, dating back to last season.

Martinez took a skate to the face and missed 53 games for the VGK with a facial laceration. Stone dealt with back troubles all last season and had back surgery in the offseason, which he says has full removed his nerve pain and that his pain levels are at a “night and day” level difference.

Adin Hill is expected to play the full game in goal with Jiri Patera being the backup. We saw Logan Thompson get a full game in on Wednesday. Now it is Hill’s turn to show why he should be the starter with both Robin Lehner and Laurent Brossoit out.

Who to Watch

Mark Stone and Alec Martinez, as they will make their preseason debuts coming off injuries.

Adin Hill, who will likely get his first 60-minute game under his belt with the Golden Knights.

The first line of Phil Kessel, Reilly Smith, and Jack Eichel, who have stuck together through camp.

The Golden Knights powerplay, considering most of their top guns will be in the lineup.

Finally, Paul Cotter once more as he is yet again in the lineup and getting a look from Bruce Cassidy and the Golden Knights coaching staff on whether or not he can crack the lineup.

How to Watch/Listen

7:00 pm on PT KTNV Channel 13 and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.

Projected Golden Knights Lines

Reilly Smith- Jack Eichel- Phil Kessel

Jonathan Marchessault- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev- Nicolas Roy- Jake Leschyshyn

Jonas Rondbjerg- Zach Dean- Paul Cotter

Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Daniil Chayka- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill/Jiri Patera

Projected Sharks Lineup

Nico Sturm, Luke Kunin, Steven Lorentz, Andrew Agozzino, Timo Meier, Jonah Gadjovich, Tomas Hertl, Tristen Robins, Jeffrey Viel, William Eklund, Max Veronneau, Luke Johnson, Scott Harrington, Matt Benning, Ryan Merkley, Radim Simek, Nick Cicek, Santeri Hatakka, Erik Karlsson, Eetu Markiniemi, Strauss Mann, James Reimer

Up Next

The Golden Knights have the weekend and Monday off to get ready for Tuesday night’s final home preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena. That game will be at 7:00 pm.

Then, the VGK start a mini two-game preseason road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah, and Boise, Idaho for their final preseason games. The regular season begins on October 11th.