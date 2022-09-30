Connect with us

Golden Knights Second Batch of Roster Cuts Feature Brisson, Manninen

3 hours ago

Brendan Brisson, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo- Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)
CapFriendly transactions spoiled the second batch of Vegas Golden Knights roster cuts Friday night during the team’s preseason game against the San Jose Sharks. The team has sent eight players down to the Henderson Silver Knights, whose training camp starts on Monday.

The players are Sakari Manninen, Brendan Brisson, Lukas Cormier, Ivan Morozov, Layton Ahac, Zack Hayes, Joe Fleming, and Maxim Marushev.

Brisson and Manninen are the two players here that arguably had the biggest chances of making the team but were beat out by players such as Paul Cotter, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Jake Leschyshn.

This leaves the Golden Knights training camp roster as follows. Gage Quinney, Jakub Brabanec, Zach Dean, Daniil Chayka, and Brayden Pachal are among the suprises for players still on the team.

Forwards: Michael Amadio, Jakub Brabenec, William Carrier, Paul Cotter, Zach Dean, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Byron Froese, Brett Howden, William Karlsson, Phil Kessel, Keegan Kolesar, Jake Leschyshyn, Jonathan Marchessault, Gage Quinney, Sheldon Rempal, Jonas Rondbjerg, Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Chandler Stephenson, and Mark Stone.

Defense: Jake Bischoff, Daniil Chayka, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Alec Martinez, Brayden McNabb, Brayden Pachal, Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, and Zach Whitecloud.

Goaltenders: Adin Hill, Michael Hutchinson, Jiri Patera, and Logan Thompson.

Unavaliable: Laurent Brossoit, Nicolas Hague, Nolan Patrick, Robin Lehner, Shea Weber, Jakub Demek, Daniil Miromanov, Spencer Foo.

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

