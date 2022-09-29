Golden Knights Sign Energetic Defenseman Joe Fleming to ELC

Despite being in the first batch of roster cuts for the Vegas Golden Knights, 19-year-old defenseman Joe Fleming has his name etched in the system for at least the next three years. On Thursday, Fleming signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Golden Knights and general manager Kelly McCrimmon.

An invite to the team’s 2022 Development Camp, Fleming was a standout defenseman who was not afraid to play the body, drop the gloves, and play with energy.

“Since I was growing up, I always liked to rub guys out. It makes it easier to separate guys from the puck. You obviously want to get the puck, so that’s kind of the goal, right?” Fleming told VHN.

Last season, the undrafted Fleming played with Cedar Rapids of the USHL and scored two goals and 14 assists for 16 points in 60 games. He also racked up 202 penalty minutes. This upcoming season he will play for Sherbrooke Phoenix of the QMJHL alongside Montreal Canadiens prospect Josh Roy.

“I think obviously I have a lot to improve on, and I think I can carry it to the next level,” Fleming added.

The Golden Knights will continue their training camp schedule tomorrow with a preseason game against the San Jose Sharks at home at 7:00 pm. Practices start at 9:00 am Friday morning at City National.