Golden Knights Wrap: Shootout Chaos, Trade Deadline Announced

There seemed to be a bit of miscommunication between Bruce Cassidy and the linesman for Monday night’s Vegas Golden Knights/Los Angeles Kings preseason game. After a tie 1-1 game ended regulation, Cassidy was asked if the Golden Knights wanted to go to a shootout.

“When the official came over, he asked if we were going to do the shootout. I said well yeah, but I thought if he meant the game was tied. I didn’t know we were going to the shootout after they scored,” Cassidy said.

What followed was a whopping 13-round practice shootout in which the Golden Knights won. Brayden McNabb got to shoot for the Golden Knights. Paul Cotter faked going in between his legs. It was chaos.

For reference, the longest shootout in NHL history was 20 rounds between the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers in 2014.

Fun fun.

Paul Cotter with the between-the-legs fake in the shootout. Filthy.#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/pzZfmcZfvx — Eric Cruikshank (@cruuk) September 27, 2022

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are completely off today. No practice or anything. Expect the first batch of roster cuts to be announced today, if not tomorrow. The Golden Knights will play their next preseason game on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena at 7:00 pm.

T-Mobile: The Golden Knights may have won the bonus shootout, but they lost the actual game. Here’s who stood out for the Golden Knights against the Kings in preseason game no. 2.

Henderson: Paul Cotter, Jake Leschyshyn, and Jonas Rondbjerg are all fighting for a roster spot and got extra looks Monday night against the Kings. So far, Cotter has looked the strongest. More on him today.

Finland: What can the Golden Knights expect out of KHL signee Sakari Manninen?

Kitchener: Amidst a contract dispute, Nicolas Hague has started skating with the Kitchener Rangers.

Trade Rumors: Given that they haven’t signed Hague, are the Vegas Golden Knights up to something?

Just Announced: The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline will be on March 3rd at 3:00 pm.

Clip of the day: If NHL players had football-style player intros.

What if the NHL had football-style player intros? 🤣 Please make this a thing, @nhl pic.twitter.com/aQS19w4HHv — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 26, 2022

