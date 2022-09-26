Golden Knights Gameday 0.2: Back Home: Preseason Lines and Notes vs Kings

The Vegas Golden Knights will play their first home preseason game Monday night at 7:00 pm against the Los Angeles Kings. Based on the morning skate, the VGK will play a predominantly NHL-led lineup with guys like Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, Phil Kessel, all three Misfits, and Jack Eichel playing.

With Sunday night’s preseason game featuring a lot of bottom-six players and tons of penalties, this game will likely give us the best glimpse into Bruce Cassidy’s systems thus far.

Who to Watch

Phil Kessel- We know Kessel is going to make the team. The question is now just a matter of where he will play in the lineup. Through five days of training camp, he remains on the top line with Reilly Smith and Jack Eichel. Tonight will mark Kessel’s Vegas Golden Knights (preseason) debut.

Brendan Brisson– Brisson’s skillset will likely result in him seeing a lot of time with the Golden Knight’s top players both at five-on-five and on the powerplay. With the Golden Knight’s winger depth lacking, Brisson has an opportunity to better complete his game and grab a roster spot.

Sakari Manninen– International free agent signing Manninen will play his first North American professional hockey game tonight. He’s looked good in camp and could be a nice depth add for the VGK.

The Powerplay- With Eichel, Smith, Kessel, Marchessault, Theodore, and Pietrangelo all playing, the Golden Knights will look to work on their powerplay systems. There were 14 penalties during the Golden Knight’s last preseason game on Sunday vs the Avalanche.

Both Goalies- With Robin Lehner out for the season and Laurent Brossoit on the mend, the tandem coming out of training camp will likely be Logan Thompson and Adin Hill. Both will get a go tonight and make their case to be the Golden Knight’s new starting goaltender.

How to Watch/Listen

7:00 pm on AT&T Sportsnet and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.

Projected Golden Knights Lines

Reilly Smith- Jack Eichel- Phil Kessel

Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Brendan Brisson

Gage Quinney- Sakari Manninen- Sheldon Rempal

Mason Primeau- Connor Ford- Patrick Guay

Daniil Chayka- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Kaedan Korczak- Layton Ahac

Adin Hill/ Logan Thompson

Kings Roster

Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Lias Andersson, Martin Chromiak, Jacob Doty, Kevin Fiala, Samuel Helenius, Adrian Kempe, Anze Kopitar, Rasmus Kupari, Tyler Madden, Alan Quine, Akil Thomas, Gabe Vilardi

Frederic Allard, Mikey Anderson, Brandt Clarke, Alex Edler, Jacob Moverare, Jordan Spence

Pheonix Copley/Jacob Ingham/Cal Petersen

Up Next

The Golden Knights have the day off on Tuesday before they continue their preseason schedule on Wednesday at home against the Colorado Avalanche at 7:00 pm. There will be an 11:00 am morning skate at City National Arena, open to the public during the morning.