Golden Knights Wrap: Injury Updates, Player Ratings, Trade Rumors

We have entered day two of the Vegas Golden Knights training camp. All three groups are on the ice at City National Arena in three separate groups again today starting at 9:00 am.

We have some stories cooking up on Joe Fleming, Sakari Manninen, and the Henderson Silver Knights Jonas Rondbjerg, Jake Leschyshyn, and Paul Cotter. Stay tuned.

Elsewhere in the hockey world training camp has revealed a lot of injuries such as some brutal ones for the Philadelphia Flyers. The New York Rangers are also going to have to try harder to not injure their franchise goalie.

Vegas Golden Knights

Injury Update: Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon officially announced on Thursday that Nolan Patrick would miss the entire 2022-23 season.

On a more positive note, Mark Stone is recovering well from his offseason back surgery.

Free Agency: Outside of some injured parties, Nicolas Hague is the only player absent from Golden Knight’s training camp. Don’t worry; he will sign soon enough.

EA Sports: Golden Knights player ratings for EA Sports NHL have been revealed. Eichel, Pietrangelo, and Stone are all ranked 89 overall.

Training Camp: Here is every line combination from day one of Golden Knights training camp.

Here’s the team’s training camp roster and schedule if you need it as well. All practices are open to the public.

Meme of the Day: Former Golden Knight Malcolm Subban enjoys fishing.

guys, i think malcolm fell in love (with fishing) this summer pic.twitter.com/XCYa5GL2Hd — al 🌷 (@616EYEBOY) September 22, 2022

NHL News and National Hockey Now

New York: Superstar goaltender Igor Shesterkin was angry on day one of training camp after he was run into multiple times by his teammates. Pro-tip; maybe don’t do that to your all-star goaltender.

Arizona: Former teammate of Phil Kessel, Jacob Chychrun, wants to be traded to a contender.

Colorado: Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is doubtful to start the season.

Long Island: Mat Barzal’s heart is in long island- will he sign a long-term extension with the Islanders?

Washington: A big status update on the health and future of Nicklas Backstrom.

Philly: More bad news in Philly. Ryan Ellis joins Sean Couturier on injured reserve.

San Jose: A Joe Thornton reunion with the San Jose Sharks is not out of the question.

Detroit: Entering a contract year, Dylan Larkin says he couldn’t see himself playing anywhere else.

Dallas: The Stars took a gamble on trading for Nils Lundkvist. Will it pay off?