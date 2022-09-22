Connect with us

Golden Knights Injury Update

Golden Knights Injury Updates: Stone, Brisson In Red Jerseys, Patrick Done

Published

3 hours ago

on

Mark Stone (Photo- Owen Krepps: Vegas Hockey Now)

During Thursday morning’s media availability to kickstart Vegas Golden Knight’s training camp, general manager Kelly McCrimmon provided injury and status updates on several players.

Mark Stone and Brendan Brisson are participating in training camp wearing red jerseys, and Nolan Patrick is confirmed out for the season.

Done For the Year

McCrimmon confirmed that Shea Weber, Robin Lehner, and Nolan Patrick will all miss the entire 2022-23 regular season with injuries.

Weber was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens that sent Evgenii Dadonov to Quebec. His $7.8 million contract has four years left on it, and will be placed on long-term injured reserve.

Lehner was announced to miss the season with a hip injury in mid-August. He will have double hip surgery during the season and has already had one hip treated. Lehner’s contract AAV is that of $5 million.

Lastly, Patrick, who has had an extensive history of concussions and migraines in the NHL, is ruled out for the upcoming season. He played just 25 games last season and has a cap hit of $1.2 million.

McCrimmon was also asked about the possibility of Patrick retiring, which he dismissed at this time.

Red Jerseys

Mark Stone, Brendan Brisson, Peter DiLiberator, Spencer Foo, Daniil Miromanov, and Jakub Demek will all wear red jerseys at Golden Knights training camp.

Stone is still nursing a back injury, which he had surgery on in May. The Golden Knights captain played only 37 games last season due to various injuries.

Brisson sat out the Golden Knight’s final game of rookie camp. McCrimmon expects him to shed his red jersey as soon as tomorrow.

One Last Name

The only other name remaining with the Golden Knights is restricted free agent defenseman, Nicolas Hague. McCrimmon says it still remains priority number one to sign Hague before the regular season.

The holdout between Hague and the Golden Knights is apparently money and not term. The Golden Knights have roughly $3.8 million in cap space, with the aforementioned players heading to LTIR.

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

