Mark Stone Speaks On His Injury, Says Nerve Pain is Fully Gone

“It’s night and day,” said Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone as he compared his back pain before his surgery to where it is at right now as he and the VGK started training camp on Thursday.

“The nerve pain is gone. Thank God. I have never been through that in my life before,” he added.

In May, Stone had surgery after he dealt with a back injury that he says he had for roughly a year. In the 2021-22 season, he missed a total of 45 games, and the team on the ice struggled as a result. The health of the Golden Knights captain will be one of the deciding factors for the team’s 2022-23 success.

“It’s just about convincing yourself that everything is good again. I still get a little bit stiff, but it is in areas where it is good stiff, using muscles that I really didn’t use for a full year. It’s nice to get that soreness back in the legs instead of the back,” said Stone.

Stone is now entering his fifth season with the Golden Knights and eleventh in the NHL. He wore a red no-contact jersey during day one of training camp and was in Group B, playing on a line with Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault.

The Golden Knights have two days left of strictly practicing in training camp before they start their preseason schedule against the Colorado Avalanche. Stone says he is looking to get in the lineup at least once this preseason but doesn’t expect to fly to Denver for Sunday’s game.

“I think these first three days will be a big test… Today was hard. I’ll see how I feel tomorrow and skate again. I’m sure we’ll have another good hard skate tomorrow… I don’t think I will be traveling to Colorado,” Stone added.

The Golden Knights will play a total of seven preseason games before they start the regular season on October 11th on the road against the Los Angeles Kings.

“I definitely anticipate and am hoping to play (in the preseason). I have missed preseasons before, and it’s not the greatest thing in the world. You always feel a little step behind. So it will be nice to get at least one or two games moving forward,” said Stone.

“It’s entirely up to Mark on how much he can handle. I think today was a good step, he got through it all. Tomorrow will be important,” said Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Despite missing a huge chunk of the season last year, Stone still managed to score 30 points in 37 games. We all know that if Stone can get back to the level, he was before his back injury, he can be one of the best wingers in the entire National Hockey League.

In his career, Stone has been nominated for the Calder and Selke Trophies and finished 12th in Hart trophy voting three years in a row. Outside of the NHL, he has World Championship Gold and Silver medals and a World Juniors Bronze.

“I think if I take care of myself the way I know, I am going to I think I should be able to play a lot more years in this league,” said Stone.