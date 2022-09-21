Golden Knights Wrap: Training Camp, Tanev Sees Another Ghost

By this time tomorrow, I’ll be getting home from day one of covering the Vegas Golden Knights in-person full-time. Without getting too sappy, I’m extremely excited to bring you all a full season of coverage now that I’m done with college and moved across the country. It’s been a strange ride already.

Training Camp starts tomorrow at 9:00 am at City National Arena. See yinz there. I’ll be the one with the blue light glasses lugging a camera around. Wish me luck!

Vegas Golden Knights

City National: Here’s the Golden Knight’s full training camp schedule and roster.

Free Agency: One important name not on the Golden Knights training camp roster is Nicolas Hague.

He’ll get signed, don’t worry.

Going Gold: The Golden Knights announced that they would be switching to their gold jerseys.

Lines: Who will Jack Eichel play with this upcoming season? Phil Kessel? (no).

Injury Update: It looks like Nolan Patrick will not be able to play this upcoming season.

Colorado: Will Nathan Mackinnon’s new contract affect the Golden Knights in the long run?

Pacific Division: Our Pacific Division outlook series is complete. With the Golden Knights missing the playoffs last season, we’ve got you covered on keeping tabs with the; San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken, Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, and Calgary Flames.

San Jose: Miss any of the Golden Knights rookie camp scrimmages?

Here’s who stood out in games against the Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, and Anaheim Ducks.

One of the most impressive players was Kaedan Korczak, who is eyeing down a roster spot this season.

Meme of the day: Kevin Fiala ran out of gas.

The starting left wing for your Los Angeles Kings: pic.twitter.com/wNdbaKB8hL — Ryan (@ryanstahl_) September 20, 2022

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh: Five pressing questions for the Pittsburgh Penguins as training camp draws near.

Boston: In a contract year, David Pastrnak is primed for a big season with the Boston Bruins.

Colorado: Nathan Mackinnon, who signed a massive extension with the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, gets the best of both worlds in his new contract.

San Jose: How many goals will Timo Meier score this upcoming season?

Philly: How the Philadelphia Flyers lineup might look without Sean Couturier.

Montreal: Both Sean Monahan and Jonathan Drouin are listed as healthy for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit: Newly acquired forward Andrew Copp will miss the first week of the season for the Red Wings.

Sportsnet: One training camp question for every NHL team.

One last thing: Brandon Tanev has his 2022 headshot. Third straight ghost sighting!

another media day another ghost sighting 👻👻👻 pic.twitter.com/My8Tdk6LZZ — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) September 21, 2022