Golden Knights Wrap: Mackinnon, McDavid, and HOCKEY IS BACK

Good morning Vegas Golden Knights fans. The Vegas Golden Knights play hockey today. Game one of the Golden Knights 2022 Rookie Showcase schedule will be this afternoon at 4:30 against the Arizona Coyotes in San Jose. You can tune into the game on OX Sports Las Vegas 98.9FM/1340 AM.

The Golden Knights named 28 prospects to their rookie development camp, including first-round draft picks Brendan Brisson and Zach Dean. VHN will have all the coverage from today’s game/scrimmage.

Vegas Golden Knights

Pacific Division: Meanwhile, here’s a new mini-series from VHN going over every Pacific Division team and what they did this offseason. With the Golden Knights missing the playoffs last season, we’ve got you covered on keeping tabs with the; San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers.

We’ll be continuing the series today with the Seattle Kraken and Calgary Flames.

Los Angeles: Nic Hague is still unsigned. But on Thursday, another young RFA defenseman came off the board as the Los Angeles Kings re-signed Sean Durzi to a two-year deal.

San Jose: Here’s the San Jose Sharks rookie camp preview, the team which will host the Golden Knights.

NHL News, Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Hockey Canada: NHL superstars Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, and Nathan Mackinnon weighed in on the current situation(s) involving Hockey Canada. McDavid had an interesting quote, to say the least.

Colorado: Nathan Mackinnon and the Colorado Avalanche are reportedly close to an extension.

Speaking of extensions to young elite-level centers, what’s stopping the New York Islanders from signing superstar Mat Barzal to an extension?

Boston: Injured Bruin Brad Marchand says he’s looking at returning near Thanksgiving.

Washington: The Washington Capitals reportedly inquired about Jake Virtanen.

Long Island: Look ma, no ads! The New York Islanders showed off their 2022-23 jerseys for the upcoming season with no jersey ads in sight.

Calgary: Newly acquired defenseman Mackenzie Weegar thinks his new team, the Calgary Flames, are better than the Florida Panthers. Will he sign an extension in Calgary soon?

Montreal: Over 20k people tuned into yesterday’s prospect scrimmage between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres. Here are Montreal Hockey Now’s takeaways from the exhibition.