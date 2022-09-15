Golden Knights Wrap: A Guide To Remembering Every Season

Man, how time flies. The Vegas Golden Knights are now entering their sixth season in the NHL, with training camp starting up next week and rookie camp now underway.

It may be easy for Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken fans to remember each and every season of their favorite team’s history. But as time goes on, things will only get harder with historical memorization.

So I’ve come up with a key on how to remember each and every Golden Knights season thus far. And I even have my predictions for this upcoming season. You know how every episode of Friends is titled “The one where….?” Well, here is my summary of the Golden Knight’s history using that naming method.

This was just a random idea that I had, and I hope it makes you go “ohhh yeahhhh” at least once.

2017-18- Year One

The one where they had to resort to a fifth-string goalie

The one with David Perron, James Neal, and other misfits

The one where they went to the Stanley Cup Finals

2018-2019- Year Two

The one with the Cody Eakin penalty

The one where they traded for Mark Stone

x

2019-20- Year Three

The one shortened due to COVID

The one where they fired Gerard Gallant

The one where Nate Schmidt got suspended for PEDs

2020-21- Year Four

The one in the COVID ‘West Division’

The one with the red reverse retros

The one where Marc-Andre Fleury won the Vezina, and got stabbed

2021-22- Year Five

The one where they missed the playoffs

The one where they traded for Jack Eichel

The one with the Evgenii Dadonov trade void

2022-23- Year Six Predictions

The one with the other reverse retros

The one where Robin Lehner missed the season

The one with Phil Kessel

Vegas Golden Knights

Rookie Camp: We’re back in business for the hockey season with Golden Knights rookie camp underway. Here are the top five players to watch during camp as the VGK travel to San Jose.

City National: Phil Kessel joined the Golden Knights on the ice for the first time in VGK gear.

RFAs: The Golden Knights still have to sign Nicolas Hague as a restricted free agent.

Montreal: Former Golden Knights draft pick, Nick Suzuki, is now captain of the Montreal Canadiens.

Fantasy Hockey: The top Golden Knights to draft in fantasy hockey leagues.

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks have revealed their new home and away jerseys for the upcoming season. Too bad they were leaked beforehand.

Boston: Jake DeBrusk, who reportedly had issues with current Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy in Boston, took the high road as Cassidy did to him.

Calgary: Mark Stone’s brother, Michael, has signed a professional tryout with the Calgary Flames.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche are looking to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions and Erik Johnson, who is entering a contract year wants another ring.

Florida: J.F. Berube is joining the Florida Panthers training camp on a professional tryout after the rumors of Andrew Hammond coming in on a PTO dropped.

Pittsburgh: Penguins rookie camp is underway, and Samuel Poulin, Nathan Legare, and Owen (great name) Pickering are the top prospect to watch.

Long Island: Who will manage into the sixth spot on the New York Islanders’ blue line? Robin Salo, Dennis Cholowski, and Sebastian Aho?

Washington: Charlie Lindgren has a new set of gear with the Washington Capitals.