Krepps: Golden Knights Now Undoubtedly Losers Of Fleury Trade

There was a slim chance that Mikael Hakkarainen would make it to the NHL, and an even smaller chance of him becoming a superstar. On Monday, the 24-year-old center, who was traded one-for-one for Marc-Andre Fleury, announced his retirement.

Hakkarainen’s hockey career has been cut short by a heart condition called trabecular cardiomyopathy, which he says was greatly affected when he got COVID-19.

“I got corona at the end of January. There were severe symptoms, and I went to play too early. Since April, I have been doing nothing and observing what the situation is. Now it has become known that I have congenital heart disease LVNC, or trabecular cardiomyopathy,” Hakkarainen told Jatkoaika.

As much as we can joke about how lopsided this trade was, it is important to acknowledge how unfortunate this is for Hakkarainen, who is not even 25 years old. He states that if the opportunity arises, he would like to get back into the game in some way, shape, or form.

“I would like to do something with ice hockey, but I can’t say anything for sure yet. You just have to accept that you can’t play hockey anymore. And that’s fine.”

Hakkarainen was a 2018 fifth-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks before he was traded to the Golden Knights in the infamous Fleury trade. Despite being property of the Golden Knights, he played with the Henderson Silver Knights. Instead, he played for Vasteras IK in the HockeyAllsvenskan league in Sweden in 2021-22.

As for Fleury, we all know the outcome of the trade as Fleury went on to play half a season with the Chicago Blackhawks before being traded to the Minnesota Wild at the deadline. Fleury was traded, with salary retained, to the Wild for a 2022 second-round pick which went on to become Ryan Greene. We’ll have to wait and see how he turns out.

Cap space can force general managers to do some crazy things, and with this offseason’s Max Pacioretty trade, it marks the second time that Kelly McCrimmon has traded a franchise $7 million player from the VGK to another team for next to nothing in return.