Did The Golden Knight’s Reverse Retro Jerseys Just Leak?

Looks like it’s jersey day here at Vegas Hockey Now.

The Reverse Retro jersey for the Vegas Golden Knights has seemingly been leaked by Twitter user Ali Murji. Sources have told VHN that this design is “legit” and likely the look the team will go with.

The @GoldenKnights will be using a black jersey as seen here for their Reverse Retro 2.0. Pretty cool touch on the pants too using a sword on the pants. @icethetics pic.twitter.com/yWxRk5GdBR — Ali Murji (@AliMurji1) September 4, 2022

The post features the jersey concept as well as a mock-up picture of them in game action with Alex Tuch, of all people, being used as the model. I guess that was the best photo they could find to edit.

The jerseys themselves are black with gold and red stripes. The Golden Knights logo has been switched over to the shoulders, as a ‘Vegas’ wordmark becomes the primary logo for these jerseys. The helmets, pants, gloves, and socks are all primarily black with red and gold accents to them. The new pants feature a sword on the side. Lastly, the font for the numbers and player names has been significantly altered.

These jerseys could be the jerseys that owner Bill Foley alluded to back in January.

It is all but confirmed that the Golden Knights will be making their gold jerseys their new permanent home jerseys, which means the gray jerseys are being retired. If both this rumor and this leak are true, it would leave the VGK with gold home jerseys, their standard white jerseys for road games, and this leaked reverse retro jersey as their third/alternate jersey.

