Golden Knights Analysis
Predicting the Vegas Golden Knight’s Line Combinations
Vegas Hockey Now’s Owen Krepps goes over his picks for the Vegas Golden Knights 2022-23 line combinations.
They are:
Chandler Stephenson- Jack Eichel- Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Reilly Smith
Paul Cotter- Nicolas Roy- Phil Kessel
William Carrier- Brett Howden- Keegan Kolesar
Nicolas Hague- Alex Pietrangelo
Alec Martinez- Shea Theodore
Brayden McNabb- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson/Adin Hill
Spares- Michael Amadio, Ben Hutton, Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg
IR*- Nolan Patrick, Laurent Brossoit LTIR- Shea Weber- Robin Lehner
Potentially Ready Prospects: Brendan Brisson, Kaedan Korczak