Golden Knights Analysis

Predicting the Vegas Golden Knight’s Line Combinations

Vegas Hockey Now’s Owen Krepps goes over his picks for the Vegas Golden Knights 2022-23 line combinations.

They are:

Chandler Stephenson- Jack Eichel- Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Reilly Smith

Paul Cotter- Nicolas Roy- Phil Kessel

William Carrier- Brett Howden- Keegan Kolesar

Nicolas Hague- Alex Pietrangelo

Alec Martinez- Shea Theodore

Brayden McNabb- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson/Adin Hill

Spares- Michael Amadio, Ben Hutton, Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg

IR*- Nolan Patrick, Laurent Brossoit LTIR- Shea Weber- Robin Lehner

Potentially Ready Prospects: Brendan Brisson, Kaedan Korczak

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now and writes for the Boulder City Review-Journal. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

