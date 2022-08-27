Aesthetic Changes For The Golden Knights In 2022-23

A quick and fun little article for your Saturday afternoon.

The Vegas Golden Knights will not only look different on the ice in terms of hopefully having a better season in 2022-23, but they will also look a bit different aesthetically.

Here are some of the things you will see on the ice with the Golden Knights this upcoming season.

Gold Jerseys

First and foremost, the gold jerseys. The Golden Knights have heavily alluded to the fact that they will be switching over from their grey home jerseys and making their third gold sweaters their new home jerseys.

This has yet to be officially announced, but the Golden Knights have used the golds in nearly every promotional post for the upcoming season.

Circa Patch

Speaking of which, the gold jerseys were on display when the Golden Knights announced a jersey patch sponsorship with Circa sports for the upcoming season. These Circa patches will be on all home jerseys for the upcoming season, but you can still purchase jerseys without the advertisement.

Here are our best bets on who to get a Golden Knights jersey of.

Jersey Numbers

Newcomer Phil Kessel has a new number. For the first time in his career, Kessel will not wear his no. 81 as Jonathan Marchessault currently wears it for the VGK. Kessel will be no. 8, a number that has never been worn before in team history. He will also undoubtedly get the hot dog emoji for the Twitter lineups.

For the other Golden Knights newcomers, their official numbers have not been announced. But based on their hockey careers, Michael Hutchinson will likely wear no. 30 or 35, Sheldon Rempal no. 56, and Byron Froese no. 38.

Spencer Foo last wore no. 16 in the NHL, the same number as Pavel Dorofeyev when he played his lone NHL game. Sakari Manninen will likely wear no. 65, but will have to work something out with Zack Hayes, who, like Dorofeyev, wore the number in his brief stint in the show.

PTO candidate Will Riedell also wore no. 3, Brayden McNabb’s current number.

Reverse Retros

Nothing has been announced or even leaked for the Golden Knight’s reverse retros. They were one of nine teams that were not affected at all by the recent Fanatics shirt leak, as the Golden Knights logo did not change.

Regardless, here are some of our ideas for a VGK reverse retro, which we know will happen in 22-23.

Thompson’s Setup

Last but least, we have some cool updates from Logan Thompson, who is getting his gear ready for what could be a breakout season. Thompson will split the goaltending duties with Laurent Brossoit with Robin Lehner out for the season.

Here is Thompson’s pad setup.

And a sneak peek of his mask.

A peek at Logan Thompson’s mask for the upcoming season, painted by @Friedesigns pic.twitter.com/glwodWTUMl — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) August 27, 2022