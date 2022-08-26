Golden Knights Wrap: Phil The Thrill, Jersey Numbers, and Goaltending

We have plenty of news and notes to get to from around the hockey world. Let’s jump right into things.

Vegas Golden Knights

Punxsutawney Phil: The Golden Knights have signed winger Phil Kessel to a one-year $1.5 million deal.

On Thursday, Kessel took a shot at the Arizona Coyotes saying, “It’s gonna be nice playing on a team that wants to win.”

He’s also going to have to change his jersey number (81) as Jonathan Marchessault has worn the number since year one for the VGK.

Goaltending: During his media availability which welcomed in Kessel, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon confirmed that the team would be going with the tandem of Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson to start the 2022-23 season.

Injury Updates: McCrimmon also provided an update on Robin Lehner, who will miss the entirety of the upcoming season with a hip injury.

Nicolas Hague: Not much was given in terms of an update on Nicolas Hague, the Golden Knight’s only remaining restricted free agent. McCrimmon said that it is “priority number one” to get him signed before the start of training camp. The Golden Knights have $4.7 million in available cap space with Lehner on LTIR.

Free Agency: On the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman stated that Paul Stastny rejected a reunion with the Golden Knights.

Sale, Sale, Sale: Single-season game tickets for the 2022-23 regular season are on sale for the Golden Knights. Here are our most anticipated games.

Newbies: It’s a little outdated given the signing of Kessel, but here are the new faces on the Golden Knights for 2022-23.

Bounce Back: The Golden Knights are looking for a bounce-back season from these players.

Reverse Retros: I was all excited to type up an article regarding the new leaked reverse retro shirts for the Vegas Golden Knights. But to my disappointment, the Golden Knights were one of nine teams that either did not have a leak or had no visible changes in the shirts that were revealed.

Still, if you want some of my theories on what a new reverse retro would look like for the VGK, here ya go.

NHL News, Signings, and National Hockey Now

NHL 23: The cover and trailer for NHL 15.9 (I mean NHL 23) have been released. Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse are on the cover.

Reverse Retros: The Golden Knights didn’t have any big reveal leaked for their reverse retro jerseys. But Pittsburgh, Boston, Florida, San Jose, Long Island, Calgary, and Vancouver have all received some interesting changes.

Florida: Joe Thornton will not return to the Florida Panthers and, quite likely, the NHL in 2022-23.

Calgary: Does Evan Rodrigues make sense for the Calgary Flames?