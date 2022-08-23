Single Season Tickets On Sale: VHN’s Top Games To Watch

Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Vegas Golden Knights through the VGK Ticket Exchange. The Golden Knights will play a full 82-game schedule in their sixth season of existence in 2022-23.

They will look to rebound after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in team history. But they can only do that by putting together a strong regular-season record.

Here are Vegas Hockey Now’s most anticipated games for the upcoming season.

Thursday, October 13 v. CHI 7:00 pm

This date marks the second game of the season for the Golden Knights and the home opener at T-Mobile Arena. The Blackhawks no longer have Marc-Andre Fleury and will likely not be that competitive this upcoming season. Still, this game should be a treat as hockey will return to Las Vegas.

Friday, October 28 v. ANA 3:00 pm

The Golden Knights will take on Pacific Division rival the Anaheim Ducks on this date which is Nevada Day for all Battle-Born citizens. Expect the Golden Knights to do some sort of promotion or giveaway during this game to celebrate the state holiday.

Monday, December 5 @ BOS 4:00 pm

In our first road game on the list, Bruce Cassidy will return to visit the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Tuesday, December 27 @ LAK 7:30 pm +

Wednesday, December 28 @ ANA 7:00

I’m sneaking in these two games here as they are two of the most anticipated games I personally have for the upcoming season. With the Los Angeles metropolitan area a reasonable driving distance from Las Vegas, I am going to try and hit both of these games if I am on holiday break. We’ll see!

Saturday, December 31 v NSH 12:00 pm

New Year’s Eve hockey in Las Vegas on a Saturday? Say no more.

Thursday, January 5 v PIT 7:00 pm

I include this game not only because it is against my childhood team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, but also because it kicks off the Golden Knight’s longest homestand of the season; seven games against PIT, LAK, FLA, EDM, DAL (Peter DeBoer’s return), DET, and WSH.

Sunday, January 22 @ ARZ 5:00 pm

Another game I am going to try and attend is the Golden Knight’s first game at ASU Arena, which is roughly a four-hour drive. I’ll have to drink a Red Bull or two for the drive home, however.

Sunday, February 12 v ANA 12:00 pm

Many Las Vegans already have this date circled on their calendar as it will be Superbowl Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. But if the Raiders don’t make it to the big game, Vegas sports fans still have another team to root for on Superbowl Sunday.

Wednesday, March 1 v CAR 7:00 pm

Assuming he will be able to recover from his current injury, Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan will return to visit the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on this date.

Sunday, March 5 v MTL 3:00 pm

Along those same lines, Evgenii Dadonov will return on the first Sunday in March.

Saturday, April 1 v MIN 7:00 pm

Fleury is coming back to Las Vegas! April Fools!