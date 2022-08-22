Meet The New Guys: 2022-23 Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have relatively the same team as they last year with a couple of major subtractions such as Max Pacioretty, Evgenii Dadonov, and now Robin Lehner. We’ll discuss more on what this means for the team once we get closer to training camp.

But there are a few new faces the Golden Knights have for 2022-23. Let’s get to know them.

Sakari Manninen, C/LW

Perhaps the “biggest” name the Golden Knights added this offseason outside of future considerations is Sakari Manninen. The 30-year-old Finish forward will be making his North American professional hockey debut in 2022-23.

As always with European players, we can speculate how they will adjust to North American ice. European players could either be the next Artemi Panarin or Vadim Shipachyov.

Manninen spent last season with Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL and scored 32 points in 38 games played. He won Gold with Team Finland both at the Olympics and World Championships.

Acquired– Signed in free agency. $750K cap hit.

2022-23 Expectations– With the Golden Knight’s lack of wingers, Manninen will get a good look in training camp and has the best shot of making the team out of all the names we will be discussing today.

Michael Hutchinson, G

When he was initially signed on July 14th, many Golden Knights fans expected Michael Hutchinson to play the entire 2022-23 season in the minors with the Silver Knights.

But now, with Robin Lehner set to miss the entire upcoming season, Hutchinson could get into games for the VGK, especially if Laurent Brossoit, who is also coming off a hip procedure, has injury trouble.

The 32-year-old Hutchinson is signed to a league-minimum contract and split last season between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Marlies. He has 137 games of NHL experience.

Acquired– Signed in free agency. $750K cap hit.

2022-23 Expectations– Hutchinson will likely see some games this upcoming season, and his play will greatly influence whether or not the Golden Knights will search the NHL trade market for another goaltender.

Spencer Foo- RW

Spender Foo is another depth signing by the Golden Knights as the 28 years old was signed to a one-year deal at the league minimum. He has four games of NHL experience.

Foo played in the KHL last season with Kunlun Red Star and had 33 points in 48 games played. He is a Canadian/Chinese player and played for Team China at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Acquired– Signed in free agency. $750K cap hit.

2022-23 Expectations– Expect Foo to have a strong season coming back to North America in 2022-23 as a leader on the Silver Knights and depth piece for the Golden Knights.

Sheldon Rempal- LW/RW

Signed to a two-year deal worth $762K per season, Sheldon Remal could be a diamond in the rough for the Golden Knights. The 27-year-old undrafted winger has a strong season in 21-22 in the AHL.

With the Abbotsford Canucks, the affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, Rempal scored 33 goals and 36 assists in 55 games. He has just eleven games of NHL experience but could get a shot with the VGK given their current lack of scoring wingers.

When playing college hockey for Clarkson University, Rempal named Martin St. Louis his favorite athlete.

Acquired– Signed in free agency. $762K cap hit.

2022-23 Expectations– Rempal has potential and could morph into a Paul Cotter figure as an AHL winger with tons of scoring potential, yet not a lot to his game outside of it.

Byron Froese- C

The definition of a veteran AHL center, Byron Froese, will help the Henderson Sliver Knights solidify their center depth. The 31-year-old Froese signed a two-year deal with VGK/HSK worth $762K.

He played last season with the Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames affiliate) and scored 20 goals, 17 assists, and 37 points as team captain. Froese has 116 games of NHL experience with the Blue Jackets, Lightning, Canadiens, and Flames.

In 2009, Froese was a fourth-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks. He has been traded twice in his NHL career. In 2017 he was traded to the Lightning with a second-round pick for Brian Boyle. In 2019 he was traded to the Flyers along with David Schlemko for Dale Weise and Christian Folin.

Acquired– Signed in free agency. $762K cap hit.

2022-23 Expectations– Expect Froese to be a solid AHL centerman for the Silver Knights in 2022-23 and potentially get the call up to the NHL if injuries arise.

Bonus- William Riedell, D

William Riedell is currently signed to a professional tryout by the Golden Knights. He is an undrafted 25-year-old defenseman who recently made his professional hockey debut with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.

The scouting report on Riedell is a physical two-way defenseman with tons of college hockey experience. He played four years with Lake Superior State and used his extra year of eligibility to captain the Ohio State Buckeyes last season.

Riedell started playing hockey at the age of four. His brother Jack plays hockey at SUNY Cortland. His favorite player to watch in the NHL is Roman Josi.

Acquired– Signed to a professional tryout.

2022-23 Expectations– The Golden Knights are loaded with young NHL-ready defensemen in their system. But Riedell could impress in training camp and sign with the Silver Knights.

Bonus- Shea Weber, D

I’m including Shea because why not? Shea Weber is technically a member of the Golden Knights after his contract was acquired in exchange for Evgenii Dadonov. His over $7 million cap hit will rot on LTIR until the insane offer-sheet matching contract signed by David Poile and the Nashville Predators in 2012 expires.

Weber had one heck of an NHL career with 16 years of service, over 500 points, 1,000 games, and a Messier leadership award. He, unfortunately, never won a Norris Trophy or Stanley Cup.

Acquired– Traded Evgenii Dadonov to the Montreal Canadiens.

2022-23 Expectations– Weber will likely make his retirement official in 2022-23. The chances of him playing another NHL game are slimmer than my chances of getting with my high school crush. If he retires this season, he will be eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2025, a place where I think he deserves to be.