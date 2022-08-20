Golden Knights Wrap: Kadri Signs, WJC Finals, and Jersey Speculation

Some quick news and notes from around the NHL as things start to pick up news-wise in the hockey world. Vegas Hockey Now will provide coverage of this afternoon’s World Junior Championship medal games.

World Juniors

If you haven’t been watching any of the 2022 World Junior Championships, tonight is a good time to start. Both medal games are on tonight with two Golden Knights prospects looking to medal.

Czechia and Sweden go for bronze at 1:00 pm, and Finland and Canada shoot for Gold at 5:00 pm.

Matyas Sapovaliv (CZE) and Lukas Cormier (CAN) are the two VGK prospects that remain. Jakub Demek was eliminated with Team Slovakia. Sapovaliv played a crucial role in Czechia’s upset over Team USA.

Vegas Golden Knights

Reverse Retros: All 32 NHL teams are rumored to be receiving new reverse-retro jerseys for the 2022-23 NHL season. What could the Golden Knights jerseys look like?

Goaltending: The Golden Knights will likely start the season with Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit as their goaltending tandem. What does this mean for the San Jose Sharks?

Trade Rumors: If LT/LB doesn’t end up working out for the Golden Knights, who are some potential names they could look at on the NHL trade block? What about Semyon Varlamov in particular?

NHL News, Signings, and National Hockey Now

Long Island: A lot of my trade proposal for Varlamov relied on Nazem Kadri signing with the New York Islanders. Instead, he signed with the Calgary Flames, leaving the Islanders stuck in the mud again.

Calgary: The official deal is $7 million for seven years with Kadri and the Calgary Flames.

Montreal: To free up cap space for Kadri, the Flames traded Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens.

Price: An update on Carey Price and his future in the NHL. Things don’t look great for Carey.

Colorado: What does Kadri’s departure mean for the defending Stanley Cup Champion Avalanche?