Nicolas Roy Re-Signs For Five Years With Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed Nicolas Roy. The extension runs for five years at $3 million AAV. The announcement was made Monday afternoon by general manager Kelly McCrimmon. Roy’s extension, along with Friday’s signing of Keegan Kolesar, leaves the Golden Knights with roughly $2 million remaining in salary cap space.

Nicolas Hague and Jake Leschyshyn still have to be signed as restricted free agents.

At 25-year old, Roy is a dynamic two-way center for the Golden Knights and is coming off of a career year in 2021-22. He scored 15 goals and 24 assists for 39 points. He went through multiple scoring slumps and was even forced to play wing when injuries arose. But the potential for Roy to be a top-three center on the Golden Knights is there.

A fourth-round pick by the Carolina Hurricanes, Roy was traded to the Golden Knights in a 2019 deal that involved Erik Haula.

The Golden Knights have traded Max Pacioretty, Evgenii Dadonov, and Dylan Coghlan this summer to free up cap space. They are now, once again, close to being up against the NHL’s salary cap. With Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, Chandler Stephenson, and Brett Howden as notable centers, Roy could potentially play wing for the Golden Knights in 2021-22.