Golden Knights Wrap: Bruins Bring Back Duo, Waiting On Roy, Hague

2 days ago

Free Agency: Should the Vegas Golden Knights sign Phil Kessel?

RFAs: Keegan Kolesar has re-signed, and now the Golden Knights turn their attention towards Nicolas Hague, Nicolas Roy, and Jake Leschyshyn.

Depth Charts: An updated look at the Golden Knight’s centers, wingers, defensemen, and goalies.

ICYMI: Max Pacioretty had some choice words for the Golden Knights in a recent podcast interview.

NHL News, Signings, and National Hockey Now

Boston: As expected, the Boston Bruins re-signed Patrice Bergeron to a one-year deal and brought David Krejci back as well on Monday.

Arizona: The Coyotes have re-signed Lawson Crouse to a five-year deal worth $4.3 million per season.

Winnipeg: The Jets also re-signed an RFA in Mason Appleton. Three years $2.167 million per.

Vancouver: A crazy story here. Apparently, the Sedin twins of Daniel and Henrik used to switch jerseys to mess with the linesmen. I find this hilarious, but also, shouldn’t this be illegal? The Sedins are laughing all the way to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Pittsburgh: Sidney Crosby, AKA ‘Sid the Kid,’ is now 35 years old. Let that sink in.

Long Island: Could losing J.G. Pageau in favor of Nazem Kadri benefit the New York Islanders?

Colorado: If Kadri doesn’t end up re-signing with the Colorado Avalanche, could Mikko Rantanen move to center and replace Kadri as the Avs’ second-line center?

Calgary: Could the newly acquired and locked up Jonathan Huberdeau be the next Flames captain?

Florida: With Huberdeau gone, how long until Sasha Barkov owns some of the Florida Panthers’ all-time records statistically?

ESPN: The best under-the-radar NHL free agency signings so far this offseason.

Names still on the NHL free agency market: Nazem Kadri, Phil Kessel, PK Subban, Paul Stastny, Evan Rodrigues, Sonny Milano.

RFAs still unsigned: Jason Robertson, Jake Oettinger, Pavel Zacha, Noah Dobson, Martin Necas.

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now and writes for the Boulder City Review-Journal. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

