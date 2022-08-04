Links
Golden Knights Wrap: RFA’s, Pacioretty’s Comments, And Logo Debates
Restricted free agent signings, players bashing their former teams, and Nazem Kadri updates are all on the agenda today. Let’s jump right into things.
Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas: We’re currently taking a good hard look at the Golden Knight’s depth charts for specific positions in a mini-series. So far, we have looked at goaltenders, centers, and defensemen. We will finish things up today with wingers and then look at some specific free agent targets over the weekend.
Carolina: Max Pacioretty has spiced up the NHL offseason in a recent podcast interview with Chris Nilan and Tim Stapleton. Pacioretty stated that the Golden Knights have “no accountability” when losing.
Montreal: A lot of Pacioretty’s comments centered around his time as captain of the Montreal Canadiens.
Seattle: Comparing the Golden Knight’s first season in the NHL to the Seattle Kraken’s. There are more similarities than you think!
NHL Logo Debates
A buddy of mine texted me a trivia question the other day regarding NHL logos. He said there were two NHL teams that technically use different logos between their home and away jerseys. After some research, I proved him wrong (as usual) and found nine teams that do this.
I then quizzed my Twitter followers to see if they could name all of them, but to my surprise, there was more than I expected. They brought up a lot of minor border differences, like how the Islanders have a white border for home jerseys and a blue border for away jerseys.
If we were to count borders, nearly every team in the league would qualify, so in terms of just raw logo changes, I believe there are nine. I am pretty sure we have finally found them all; if I didn’t at me on Twitter @OKrepps85. All in good fun.
The teams are:
- The Carolina Hurricanes– (they use the abbreviation ‘Canes’ for away games).
- The St. Louis Blues– (different shade of Blue in the music note).
- The New York Rangers– (different color lettering for the word ‘Rangers’).
- The Calgary Flames– (different color ‘C’ that changes from white to red).
- The Vancouver Canucks– (different color on the tail of the Orca).
- The Washington Capitals– (different colored lettering and stars).
- The Toronto Maple Leafs– (different color on the Maple Leaf).
- The Tampa Bay Lightning– (different color logo being blue and then white).
- The Florida Panthers– (the word ‘Panthers’ is on their home jerseys, and ‘Florida’ is on their road jerseys).
NHL News, Free Agency Rumors, and RFA Signings
Long Island: An updated look at the New York Islanders’ situation involving Nazem Kadri.
We have seen a good chunk of restricted free agents sign this week to avoid arbitration. The Golden Knights currently have four RFA’s left to re-sign with Nicolas Roy, Nicolas Hague, Keegan Kolesar, and Jake Leschyshyn. Jason Robertson, Noah Dobson, and Jake Oettinger are notable RFA’s elsewhere.
New Jersey: RFA Jesper Bratt has re-signed in New Jersey. One year $5.45 million.
Edmonton: Kailer Yamamoto also avoids arbitration and re-signed with the Oilers. Two years $3.1 million.
Calgary: The Flames have re-signed both Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Kylington. Mangiapane’s deal is three years for $5.8 million and Kylington’s two years at $2.5 million.
Now they turn their attention towards convincing newly acquired star Jonathan Huberdeau, to stay.
Colorado: Lastly the Avalanche have signed forward Anton Blidh. One year $750k.