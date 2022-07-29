VHN Wrap: Will Carrier; Smartest Golden Knight Confirmed

It’s mid-summer and dry in terms of both NHL news and weather. John Klingberg signed today, which is nice. But outside of that and some other minor signings, nothing is going on.

The summer also brings triple-digit temperatures to the Las Vegas Valley. As a person who is allergic to a specific chemical in sunscreen, I picked one heck of a place to live. I’m quickly adapting to Vegas weather and have rapidly learned the importance of shade, water, and air conditioning. This leads me to something neat I want to share with yinz today.

William Carrier, original Vegas Golden Knight and bottom-six hardworking grinder is undoubtedly the most intelligent player on the team by far. The reason? He invented air conditioning—

Well, not exactly– it was actually an American engineer named Willis Carrier. But close enough.

Vegas Golden Knights

Prospects: Here’s the first edition of VHN’s prospect pyramid, which analyzes prospects in the Vegas Golden Knight’s system and projects their outlook on a pyramid-style tier list.

Henderson: Speaking of prospects, Henderson Silver Knights captain Brayden Pachal is back.

Edmonton: Oh, and four Golden Knights prospects are set to appear in the revived 2022 World Junior Championship, including a 2022 draft pick.

Carolina: The loss of Max Pacioretty creates a gap on the wing for the Golden Knights. The loss of Dylan Coghlan doesn’t create a hole but was unnecessary.

Cap Space: The Golden Knights currently have around $6.4 million to work with in cap space. Here is a full look at what general manager Kelly McCrimmon has to work with for the rest of the offseason.

Around The NHL

Anaheim: John Klingberg is coming to the Pacific Division as the Anaheim Ducks have signed him to a one-year contract worth $7 million.

Nazem Kadri: Kadri remains the biggest NHL free agent on the market. The Boston Bruins are apparently on his radar, but the Colorado Avalanche want him to stay. If he leaves the Avs, former Golden Knight Paul Stastny could return to the Avalanche as a replacement.

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed Danton Heinen to a bargain contract but will likely have to make a trade to get cap-compliant. Could Marcus Pettersson be on the NHL trade block?

Florida: With Mackenzie Weegar traded in the Matthew Tkachuk blockbuster deal, Gus Forsling is looking to take the next step with the Florida Panthers.

Calgary: Don’t forget about me, says Cole Schwindt, who was also in the Tkachuk deal.

Philly: The fabulously named Owen Tippett is back with the Philadelphia Flyers.