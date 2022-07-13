Connect with us

Golden Knights Offseason

Vegas Golden Knights sign Brett Howden and Jonas Rondbjerg

Published

3 hours ago

on

Brett Howden and Cale Makar Vegas Golden Knights Colorado Avalanche (Photo- Vegas Golden Knights via NHL.com)

The Vegas Golden Knights signed Brett Howden and Jonas Rondbjerg to new contracts on Wednesday.

Howden’s contract is a one-year deal worth $1.5 million per year while Rondbjerg’s is a three-year deal with a $766,667 price tag.

Rondbjerg was a restricted free agent while Howden hit unrestricted free agency after not being tendered a qualifying offer.

Per Darren Dreger, both sides were working out the deal before free agency started and were able to come to an agreement on the first day of Free Agent Frenzy.

The 24-year-old had nine goals and 20 points in 47 games last season.

He got hot in February after scoring goals in four straight games, but his season ended prematurely after sustaining an injury from a collision with Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg.

Rondbjerg, 23, played in 30 games for Vegas last season and scored two goals and six points.

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound forward was drafted by the Golden Knights in the third round in 2017.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously