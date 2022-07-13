Vegas Golden Knights sign Brett Howden and Jonas Rondbjerg

The Vegas Golden Knights signed Brett Howden and Jonas Rondbjerg to new contracts on Wednesday.

Howden’s contract is a one-year deal worth $1.5 million per year while Rondbjerg’s is a three-year deal with a $766,667 price tag.

Rondbjerg was a restricted free agent while Howden hit unrestricted free agency after not being tendered a qualifying offer.

Per Darren Dreger, both sides were working out the deal before free agency started and were able to come to an agreement on the first day of Free Agent Frenzy.

The 24-year-old had nine goals and 20 points in 47 games last season.

He got hot in February after scoring goals in four straight games, but his season ended prematurely after sustaining an injury from a collision with Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg.

Rondbjerg, 23, played in 30 games for Vegas last season and scored two goals and six points.

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound forward was drafted by the Golden Knights in the third round in 2017.