Vegas Golden Knights Tender Qualifying Offers To Roy, Five others

The Vegas Golden Knights announced that they have tendered qualifying offers to Nicolas Roy, Nicholas Hague, Keegan Kolesar, Jake Leschysyn, and Jonas Rondbjerg.

All six players’ rights will remain with the club and they will enter restricted free agency.

Roy, 25, finished sixth on the team in goals (15) and points (39) in 78 games last season. Hague, 23, had 14 points in 52 games while growing into a stable presence on the Golden Knights’ blueline. Kolesar, 25, had 24 points in 77 games.

Brett Howden, Jack Dugan, Benjamin Jones, and Dylan Ferguson will all become unrestricted free agents if they do not sign with Vegas by Wednesday. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that he expects the Golden Knights and Howden to reach an agreement before he hits the open market.

The 24-year-old had nine goals and 20 points in 47 games last season.

He found his stride in February, scoring goals in four-straight games and putting up seven points in five games during the same stretch.

His season ended in late March after a collision with Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg.

The Golden Knights will have their work cut out for them this offseason, however.

Vegas is over the salary cap by $2.6 million and needs to free up cap room in order to bring any of these players back.