Golden Knights Wrap: Rookie Camp Starts Today,Free Agency Wednesday

NHL News and Trade Rumors and starting to heat up as we are about to hit the peak of the NHL offseason frenzy. With the 2022 NHL Draft now over, our focus turns towards free agency where the Vegas Golden Knights will look to resign Reilly Smith, Nicolas Roy, and others all while staying under the NHL salary cap.

With the Evgenii Dadonov for Shea Weber deal, the Golden Knights have roughly $5.2 million in cap space to work with.

Rookie camp and the deadline to extend qualifying offers to restricted free agents are both today. VHN will provide updates on which player’s general manager Kelly McCrimmon hands out QOs to. Nicolas Roy, Brett Howden, Nicolas Hague, Keegan Kolesar, Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg, Ben Jones, Brayden Pachal, Dylan Ferguson, and Jack Dugan are all RFA’s.

RFA qualifying offer deadline day is today. If a team doesn't submit a QO to one of their RFA's they become UFA's on July 13th. The Golden Knights have: Brett Howden, Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Roy, and Nicolas Hague as notable RFA's #VegasBorn — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) July 11, 2022

Golden Knights News

Rookie Camp: Here are the full rosters for the Golden Knights Rookie Development Camp, which is open to the public at City National Area. The list includes first-round picks such as Zach Dean and Brendan Brisson. 2022 Draft Picks, Matyas Sapovaliv, Jordan Gustafson, Cameron Whitehead, Patrick Guay, Ben Hemmerling, and Abram Wiebe will all be featured.

Oh, and season tickets are also on sale.

Free Agency: The Golden Knights need cap space first and foremost. But could they squeeze in someone like Paul Stastny or David Perron on Wednesday?

Trade Rumors: With cap space needed, William Karlsson, Laurent Brossoit, Nolan Patrick, and Nicolas Hague have been in the VGK trade rumor mill.

NHL News, Free Agency, and National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh: The Penguins have extended a qualifying offer to Kasperi Kapanen over Danton Heinen.

Colorado: Joe Sakic has stepped down as the Colorado Avalanche’s general manager and given the reigns to Chris McFarland, who starts his Avs career as GM by signing Alexander Georgiev.

Boston: The Bruins are pushing hard at signing David Pastrnak to an extension. Pastrnak will be entering the final year of this current contract in 2022-23.

Long Island: The newest member of the New York Islanders, Alexander Romanov, is being pressured into coming back to Russia and the KHL.

Philly: Johnny Gaudreau to the Philadelphia Flyers? Elsewhere Tony DeAngelo recites the lyrics to a Joyner Lucas song.

Vancouver: It is looking more and more likely that JT Miller will be traded this offseason from the Vancouver Canucks.