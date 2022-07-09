All Signs Point Towards Golden Knights Making Gold Jerseys The New Standard

The NHL trade market and rumor mill are lively right now with moves being made all across the NHL. However, in Las Vegas, the Golden Knights have been mostly silent as they look for cap space to resign players like Reilly Smith and Nicolas Roy.

But rumors, in general, are not extinct as it looks like the Golden Knights will be making a big change in 2022-23 on the presentation and branding side of things.

If you watched any of the Golden Knight’s picks at the 2022 NHL Draft something may have caught your eye. Instead of wearing their traditional grey home jerseys or white away jerseys, draftees of the Golden Knights put on the gold “third jerseys” that the VGK frequently wore in 2021-22.

It is becoming more and more likely that these will be the jerseys the Golden Knights will wear as home sweaters for the 2022-23 season as they will most likely replace the former grey home jerseys. It is only a matter of time before the team makes it official.

This past week we saw the Edmonton Oilers re-brand as they announced they would be going back to their classic orange and blue jerseys reminiscent of the old Wayne Gretzky

The Golden Knights have been wearing the gold jerseys since 2021 as a third jersey that rotated into the home game schedule for the VGK. It was also announced in April that the team would be adding a Circa Sports branding patch in the upper-right corner of their jerseys.

The model that the Golden Knights chose to present this information, was fittingly the golden jerseys.

In Janurary, Golden Knights owner Bill Foley added spice to this rumor when he stated that new third jerseys, (potentially red ones), would be coming to the team soon. We did not see these new jerseys in 2021-22, but with the grey jerseys being seemingly retired, it leaves a spot open for another sweater.

Personally, I really think this is a strong branding move from the VGK. They are the ‘Golden’ Knights after all. If you’re looking to get a new jersey, here is our guide on which players are the safest bets.

The Golden Knights have only one jersey number retired in team history, that being 58 after the number of lives lost in the tragic Las Vegas Shooting.