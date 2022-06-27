Logan Thompson’s Emergence Creates Yet Another Golden Knights Goalie Controversy

Welcome back to Vegas Hockey Now’s season in review series where we look at every player on the Vegas Golden Knights and their 2021-22 season from Michael Amadio to Zach Whitecloud.

Today’s player is Logan Thompson, and the last player we have in our series.

LOGAN THOMPSON

Overall Thoughts

With both Robin Lehner and Laurent Brossoit either struggling or injured, Henderson Silver Knights starting goaltender Logan Thompson came in and stole the show in the second half of the season.

He provided structured and clutch goaltending posting ten wins and a .914% save percentage. Even though he had just broken into the NHL as a goaltender, Thompson seemed unphased, calm and collected in the crease. Perhaps the exact opposite of how both Lehner and Brossoit played at times.

I saved Thompson for last in our player review series for good reason. His emergence for the Vegas Golden Knights has completely changed the outlook of the VGK’s goaltending situation. As a result, may cause Kelly McCrimmon to make a move in the offseason.

Get ready, the Golden Knights have yet another goalie controversy on their hands.

Highlights

Thompson made his first career NHL start on January 4th against the Nashville Predators. He was strong in that game, facing 26 shots from a high-powered Preds offense, but the Golden Knights lost that game 3-2. He would have to wait until late February to get his first win in the NHL against the San Jose Sharks.

In that game Thompson saved 35 of 36, Jack Eichel scored his first goal as a Golden Knight, and the VGK ended a three-game losing streak on the road at SAP Center. With a glimpse at his potential, McCrimmon made Thompson one of three players who signed an extension with the VGK in Janurary.

LOGAN THOMPSON YOU HAVE WON YOUR FIRST GAME IN THE NHL 🥳 pic.twitter.com/EGuCN5Lysu — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 21, 2022

The early months of 2022 were when Thompson got his feet wet in the NHL. This prepared him for the stretch run as the Golden Knights desperately raced for a playoff spot and came up short. Thompson made 16 starts in 22 games during this time frame and truly came into his own as an NHL goalie.

Logan Thompson. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/EcVYhgxWyD — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 31, 2022

Unfortunately, this story ended in 21-22 with the Golden Knights failing to make the playoffs. This was in part due to their ridiculous struggle in the shootout, which was not Thompson’s fault considering the guys in front of him went 0-14 in the shootout.

Thompson wasn’t done after the Golden Knight’s season ended as he played for Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Championships in Finland where he won a Silver Medal. Before he got hurt, he assumed the starting role for Canada ahead of both Matt Tomkins and Chris Driedger.

What’s Next?

Lord knows what’s next for Logan Thompson. Seriously, there are so many different routes Kelly McCrimmon and co. can take with him and the Golden Knights goaltending.

At 25 years of age, the Golden Knights suddenly have a reliable young goaltender in the organization. Not only that but he is signed to a cheap contract which more than helps.

The real questions lie in just how ready Thompson is. Could he replace Brossoit as the team’s backup, and Lehner as the starter? Will the Golden Knights carry three goaltenders next season? Does Thompson’s emergence make either Lehner or Brossoit available on the NHL trade block?

I think only one thing is clear in all of this, and that is that Logan Thompson is NHL ready. The Golden Knights are doing themselves a huge disfavor if he starts the season in the AHL. He’s ready, and could be the goaltender for the Golden Knights and true successor to the legendary Marc-Andre Fleury.