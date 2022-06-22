Golden Knights Wrap: NHL Awards, Cassidy, Dadonov, and Miromanov

Things are about to kick up in the offseason for the Vegas Golden Knights as the 2021-22 NHL Season is about to conclude with either the Colorado Avalanche or Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Cup.

The 2022 NHL Draft is only two weeks away. The first buyout window is set to open up in early July too, and before you know it, free agency will be starting up on July 13th. The Golden Knights also have a prospect development camp scheduled for July 13th. Here is an updated look at the offseason calendar.

Golden Knights News and Report Cards

The Golden Knights have hired Bruce Cassidy as the third head coach in franchise history. He replaces Peter DeBoer, who just found a new position with the Dallas Stars. What can Golden Knights fans expect from Cassidy, who is ready to win a Stanley Cup with the VGK?

Kelly McCrimmon kept busy last week as he traded Evgenii Dadonov (this time for real) to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Shea Weber’s contract. This gives the VGK about $5.2 million in cap space to work with this offseason.

The Golden Knights have no shortage of players needing new contracts as Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, and Brett Howden made up some of the names of free agents this summer. McCrimmon started his re-signing phase on Tuesday by re-signing depth defenseman Daniil Miromanov to a two-year extension.

The NHL Awards were last night, with the Golden Knights being far from represented.

NHL News, Awards, Stanley Cup Final, and National Hockey Now

Colorado: Amidst their hunt for the Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche saw defenseman Cale Makar win the Norris Trophy last night as the league’s top defenseman.

Florida: The Florida Panthers surprisingly have moved on from 2022 Jack Adams nominee Andrew Brunette and hired former Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice to coach the Panthers next season.

Washington: Nicklas Backstrom’s career is up in the air as he will faces a length recovery from hip surgery. As a result, the Capitals have been linked to Nazem Kadri and JT Miller as replacements.

Philly: New Flyers head coach John Tortorella has a specific want for certain players on his roster.

Long Island: Is Semyon Varlamov on the NHL trade block or is he staying with the New York Islanders?