William Carrier Had A Strong Season, But Needs To Finish More Often

Overall Thoughts

You would be forgiven if you didn’t realize Vegas Golden Knights depth forward William Carrier had a career-high season in 2021-22. The 27-year-old original Golden Knight put up 20 points in 63 games. He’s not the flashiest of players, but he’s a hard-nosed grinder for the VGK that deserves more respect.

Carrier showed off his 6-foot-2, 218-pound stature this past season frequently as driving to the net was his specialty. It seemed like no matter which line Carrier was on, he was able to gain the offensive zone and cycle the puck with his linemates.

But in terms of scoring, he was a bit frustrating to watch this past season as he could have cashed in on more of his opportunities given the number of chances he had. The biggest thing Carrier needs to work on is his finishing touches with his shot and reactions to the puck.

If he advances this aspect of his game, I could see him scoring up to 15 goals a season for the VGK.

Highlights

Carrier wasn’t a fighter in 21-22 but laid out 159 hits for the second-most on the team, only behind Keegan Kolesar. Again, he’s a big man and used that to his advantage. With injuries plaguing the VGK all season, Carrier was relied upon in the top-six for a handful of games.

William Carrier gets his 9th goal of the season and puts the @GoldenKnights up 1-0! pic.twitter.com/2i3GdHUsUG — AT&T SportsNet™ | RM West (@ATTSportsNetRMW) April 27, 2022

Carrier is the type of player who can bang in a lucky goal in a tight game, and for the Golden Knights, this is exactly the type of player they need if they want to go far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In a perfect world, Carrier is a bottom-line winger playing opposite to Keegan Kolesar and the two bash brothers can provide the Golden Knights a solid grinder line similar to Tomas Nosek, Ryan Reaves, and P.E. Bellmare.