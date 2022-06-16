Connect with us

Golden Knights Analysis

Inconsistency Plagued Mattias Janmark’s 2021-22 Golden Knights Campaign

Welcome back to Vegas Hockey Now’s season in review series where we look at every player on the Vegas Golden Knights and their 2021-22 season from Michael Amadio to Zach Whitecloud.

Today’s Player is Mattias Janmark.

MATTIAS JANMARK

Mattias Janmark Vegas Golden Knights official 2021-22 headshot

Stats: 67GP 9-16-25 pts
Contract: Unrestricted Free Agent
Games Missed: 15
Status: Healthy
VHN’s Grade: C-

Overall Thoughts

In his six seasons in the NHL, Mattias Janmark has established himself as a solid checking-line winger who can score big goals in the playoffs. However, in 2021-22, Janmark failed to take the next step in his career as he put up just 25 points and also didn’t get a chance to perform in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Janmark’s consistency was all out of wack as he went through multiple long-scoring droughts. He seemed to show up only once or twice a month and had a stretch from Janurary to March without scoring a point in nine games.

As an unrestricted free agent coming off a contract that paid him $2 million against the cap, it is hard to see Janmark returning to the Golden Knights in 2022-23. The VGK are up against the salary cap already with Jack Eichel’s arrival and Mark Stone coming off LTIR. Unless he wants to take yet another team-friendly contract, Janamrk will likely hit free agency this summer.

Highlights

Inconsistency and injuries damaged Janmark’s campaign as he missed multiple games with an upper-body injury and early portions of the season with COVID ailments. But every now and then he would go through a solid stretch and put together a couple of scoring games.

In late November and early December, Janmark put up seven points in eight games. He also put up five points in six games during the Golden Knight’s late push to make the playoffs in March and April.

What’s Next?

Again, with the Golden Knights cap crunch and needed shakeup after missing the playoffs, Janmark is likely gone with the VGK. He is 29 years old and will most have teams interested in his services in the future. Hopefully, Janmark can establish himself as a solid bottom-six winger for a team instead of being over-relied upon in the top-six like he was with the Golden Knights in 2021-22.

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now and writes for the Boulder City Review-Journal. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

