Evgenii Dadonov Traded to Canadiens For Shea Weber’s Contract

The Vegas Golden Knights have traded Evgenii Dadonov after all. On Thursday after an introduction with new head coach Bruce Cassidy in the morning, the Golden Knights and general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced that they have traded Dadonov to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Shea Weber.

It is highly likely that the 36-year old Weber will never play an NHL game again as he missed the entire 2021-22 season with lower-body injuries and the Canadiens kept their former captain on LTIR. The Golden Knights have already announced that they will be keeping Weber there. This move gives the Golden Knights cap relief from not only trading out Dadonov’s contract, but also gives them LTIR money to work with through Weber’s contract.

Dadonov was acquired by the Golden Knights in the 2021 offseason and was one of the first players McCrimmon brought in with the cap space freed up thanks to the Marc-Andre Fleury trade. In his lone season with the Golden Knights, Dadonov scored 20 goals, 23 assists, and 43 points in 78 games.

At the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, Dadonov was seemingly traded to the Anaheim Ducks in a similar cap-dump move. But a no-movement clause to the Ducks that was included in Dadonov’s contract was not honored and thus the NHL voided the trade.

After weeks of silence, the Golden Knights have made two substantial moves in preparation for the 2022-23 season. On Tuesday, the team hired Bruce Cassidy as their new head coach, and now just two days later have made their first offseason move.

The Golden Knights missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in team history in 2021-22.

They have Mattias Janmark and Reilly Smith to sign as notable unrestricted free agents and Nicolas Roy, Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Hague, and Brett Howden to sign as restricted free agents.

This story is being updated in real time check back later for further details.