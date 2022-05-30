Golden Knights Wrap: Whitecloud, Roy, Thompson Win Silver at Worlds

Happy Memorial Day everyone. Let us not forget the brave men and women that have fought for this country. Enjoy the day and beautiful weather as we honor those who gave their lives in service.

For the Vegas Golden Knights, the offseason continues to roar on. After tonight there will be just four teams left in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The coaching search continues for the VGK as it has now been two weeks since the team fired coach Peter DeBoer.

Starting tomorrow, Vegas Hockey Now will start a new series analyzing every player on the current roster and their 2021-22 season.

Finland: Things didn’t go as planned for Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Championships as they were upset in the Gold Medal game by Finland in overtime. Sakari Manninen scored the OT winner. Zach Whitecloud, Nicolas Roy, and Logan Thompson played for Team Canada and now have silver medals.

Only four players on the Golden Knight’s roster have won a World Championship- Evgenii Dadonov (2014), Ben Hutton and Mark Stone (2016), William Karlsson (2017), and Mattias Janmark (2018).

Thompson did not dress in the Gold Medal game, reportedly due to a minor injury. Here’s hoping he is alright. He has all summer to recover now, and a meet and greet on Thursday to prepare for.

Come meet VGK goalie Logan Thompson on Thursday from 6pm – 7:30pm at the Sports Town location at @DistrictAtGVR. #VGK #VegasBorn #loganthompson pic.twitter.com/zZ5XPkIxo8 — Las Vegas Agency (@LasVegasAgency) May 30, 2022

Vegas: Evgenii Dadonov’s OT winner, Jack Eichel’s buzzer-beater, and Mark Stone’s shootout goal are some of the top moments from the 2021-22 season according to Golden Knights fans.

Who will be the Golden Knight’s new head coach? Barry Trotz? John Tortorella? Rick Bowness?

Shopping: Which Golden Knights players should you get a jersey of?

NHL News, Stanley Cup Playoffs, and National Hockey Now

Colorado: Only one site from National Hockey Now is still in the hunt covering a team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here’s the full series preview from Colorado Hockey Now on the upcoming Edmonton Oilers/Colorado Avalanche Western Conference Finals.

Carolina: Game 7 tonight between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. Who you got?

Montreal: Check out the exclusive interview Montreal Hockey Now had with projected no. 1 overall draft pick, Shane Wright. The Montreal Canadiens have the first overall pick. Will they select Wright?

Calgary: The Calgary Flames are out of the race for a Stanley Cup. What’s next for Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk who both have expiring contracts this offseason?

Washington: After another first-round exit, the Washington Capitals need to make a big shakeup.

Philly: Former Flyers captain Claude Giroux is set to become a free agent. Could he sign with his hometown Ottawa Senators?

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins have a lot of questions facing them this offseason. What will they end up doing with Evan Rodrigues?