Golden Knights Fans Share Their Favorite Moments From The 21-22 Season

Vegas Golden Knights fans did not have much to cheer for this season in terms of the team in the playoffs. But the fanbase still had some fun moments in and throughout the regular season.

With the offseason raging on, and the Golden Knights taking their time in naming a new head coach, let’s revisit the 2021-22 season to pick out the best moments for the VGK. I asked on Twitter and Facebook for you all to recount your favorite moments from this season. Here were some of the picks.

Shea Scores

Shea Theodore’s name came up a lot when I asked about fans’ favorite moments. Theodore was responsible for five game-winning goals in 2021-22 including his heroics during a Western-game road trip where he scored five goals in six games.

Theodore’s overtime goals against the Canucks, Canadiens, and Capitals show his elite playmaking skills and how much of a big-game player he can be.

Dadonov Returns in Style

Speaking of overtime game-winners how about Evgenii Dadonov’s heroics against the Chicago Blackhawks? This is my personal pick for the best game of the year as the stars aligned for one heck of a story in late March.

The Golden Knights are 1-57-0 all-time when trailing by three or more goals when entering the third period. The only outlier is this game as the VGK rallied to come back from a 3-0 deficit and force OT.

In overtime, it was Dadonov who scored just days after the infamous voided trade to the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline. The fans at T-Mobile Arena went wild and rightfully so.

Elite Eichel

On November 4th, 2021 the Golden Knights acquired Jack Eichel in a blockbuster deal with the Buffalo Sabres. It took him a few months to recover from his neck injury and artificial disk replacement surgery but Eichel made his impact in the lineup scoring his first goal against the San Jose Sharks.

Eichel scored a nice breakaway goal against the Arizona Coyotes in April which some cite as their favorite moment from 2021-22. But the biggest Eichel goal of the season has to be his game-winning buzzer-beater goal against the Ottawa Senators. The first true glimpse of what Eichel can do in Vegas.

Silver Knight’s Shine

There was a stretch in November when the Golden Knights were hammered with injuries and started to call up guys from the Henderson Silver Knights. This sentence could apply to the entire season, but in November specifically, something special happened.

Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Paul Cotter all scored their first NHL goals in the span of one week. Cotter and Rondbjerg scored against the Minnesota Wild, with Leschyshyn scoring just two days later against the Vancouver Canucks.

Shootout Stone

A lot of the Golden Knight’s top scorers seem to struggle in the shootout. In a late-season push for the playoffs, the VGK went 0-17 in the shootout over the span of three games. But in January against the Tampa Bay Lightning, one of their stars found a way to score.

Captain Mark Stone found a way past Andrei Vasilevskiy and won the game for the Golden Knights, surprising even himself as he was in his expressive Mark Stone form heading to the locker room.

It wasn’t the season the Golden Knights had hoped for but still made for some fun moments. Some other highlights I wanted to include but don’t have much to say about them are, Nolan Patrick’s between-the-legs goal, Alec Martinez’s return after missing months, Robin Lehner’s shutout against the Capitals, and skirmish against the Devils, Zach Whitecloud’s two-goal game in his return, and essentially the entire month of December for Max Pacioretty.

Let me know if I forgot any notable moments from this season. Here is to more in 2022-23!