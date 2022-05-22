Worlds Update: Timo Meier Levels Zach Whitecloud With Dirty Hit From Behind

The trio of players representing the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2022 IIHF World Championships in are Finland entering the final stretch of the tournament. Zach Whitecloud, Nicolas Roy, Logan Thompson, and the rest of Team Canada have two games remaining in round-robin play.

Canada is 4-1 so far in the tournament and aiming for their second straight Gold Medal. Their only loss came to Switzerland on Saturday. Roy has one goal and three assists and Whitecloud is a +1 through five games.

Thompson has looked good and assumed the starting goaltender duties over Chris Driedger. He is 3-1 so far in the tournament with a 3.0 GAA and .881 sv%.

One of the many highlights from Saturday’s game was when Switzerland forward Timo Meier hit Whitecloud from behind near the boards. Meier was called for a five-minute boarding call but did not receive a game misconduct.

It’s almost poetic (or possibly intentional) that it’s a San Jose Sharks forward with a dirty and dangerous play hitting a Golden Knights from behind.

Looking at the play closely this is a textbook hit from behind. Whitecloud had the puck, but Meier hit him right in the numbers in a dangerous area of the ice. The reaction from Team Canada’s bench says it all.

Switzerland's Timo Meier gets called for a 5-minute boarding major on Zach Whitecloud. After review, it was determined he would not receive a game misconduct. Was this the right call? 🤔#IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/t9HbjclbKI — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 21, 2022

There is always a concern when sending players to international competitions for the risk of injury. In 2014, John Tavares had his season end after he suffered a knee injury at the Sochi Olympics. This was a huge blow to the New York Islanders, who finished last in the Metropolitan Division that season.

The last thing the Golden Knights need is another injury.

Canada’s next game is Monday against Denmark at 11:20 am. They finish off round-robin play on Tuesday against France at 11:20 am. Games are on NHL Network.