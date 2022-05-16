VHN Daily: Second Round Set, Golden Knights Offseason Questions

Eight more teams have joined the Vegas Golden Knights in the offseason category as the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs has commenced. The second round will start Tuesday.

We had two overtime Game 7s Sunday night. Artemi Panarin and Johnny Gaudreau played the heroes as the New York Rangers and Calgary Flames advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

Here’s the updated list of former Golden Knights in the playoffs

Colorado Avalanche: Stefan Matteau, Dylan Sikura

Calgary Flames: Ryan Carpenter

St. Louis Blues: David Perron, James Neal

Tampa Bay Lightning: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

New York Rangers: Gerard Gallant, Ryan Reaves

Vegas: Multiple questions await the Golden Knights this offseason. What happens with head coach Peter DeBoer? Who starts in goal next season? Is Reilly Smith gone? Will Mark Stone be fully-healthy?

Finland: Nicolas Roy, Zach Whitecloud, and Logan Thompson are all playing for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championships in Finland. Canada is 2-0 so far in the tournament.

Who played their last game with the Golden Knights this season? Reilly Smith? Mattias Janmark?

Here's an updated look at the Golden Knight's all-time records after five seasons in the NHL.

NHL News, Stanley Cup Playoffs, and National Hockey Now

Second Round Matchups: FLA/TBL, CAR/NYR, EDM/CGY, COL/STL.

