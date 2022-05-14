VHN Daily: Worlds Begin, Thompson Wins, Boudreau’s Back, and Five Game 7s

The offseason continues for the Vegas Golden Knights. Here’s a roundup of news and notes from around the National Hockey League and the greater hockey world.

Vegas: As the 2022 NHL Award nominees are starting to be unveiled, do the Golden Knights even have a shot at any players being nominated for a major award this season?

Finland: The 2022 IIHF World Championships are underway and Canada defeated Germany in their first game 5-3. Zach Whitecloud, Nicolas Roy, and Logan Thompson are all playing for Team Canada.

Need a refresher on what’s next for the Golden Knights? Here’s the offseason calendar.

NHL News, Stanley Cup Playoffs, and National Hockey Now

Florida: They have finally done it! For the first time since 1996, the Florida Panthers have won a playoff round and are moving on in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They defeated the Washington Capitals in six games, what’s next for the Capitals?

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues are patiently waiting for the second round of the playoffs to begin. How does this year’s Avs team compare to the Cup Champion 2001 team?

Vancouver: Bruce, there it is! Bruce Boudreau will return as the Vancouver Canucks head coach.

Seven Heaven- The Game 7 Menu

It doesn’t get any better than this- the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff will feature five Game 7s. Saturday will feature a tripleheader starting with the Bruins/Hurricanes at 1:30, then Maple Leafs/Lightning at 4:00 finished off by the Oilers/Kings at 7:00. On Sunday Penguins/Rangers will be on at 4:00 followed by Stars/Flames at 6:30.

Edmonton: Leon Draisaitl will be a game-time decision for the Edmonton Oilers for Game 7.

Toronto: Will this be the year the Toronto Maple Leafs finally break the curse and get out of the first round?

Boston: “We’d play them on Mars if we had to,” said Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy in preparation for Game 7 against the Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

Pittsburgh: The New York Rangers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins Friday night and have forced a game seven. Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell, and Tristan Jarry can all return to the Pens for Game 7.

Dallas: The Dallas Stars edged out the Calgary Flames at home and have also forced a Game 7.