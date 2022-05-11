Every Golden Knights Emoji Explained

It’s the offseason (for the Vegas Golden Knights at least) and I am going through my notebook of random ideas for articles I have had all through the season.

Each and every game, the Golden Knights Twitter account Tweets out the team’s lineups for the game. They do so in emoji fashion, with each player getting their own. Here’s an example.

Game 82 is next 🕹 🌾 🗿

📣 🤠 🙂

🪃 🎰 👑

📫 ™️ 🚜 🐻

🍸 ⛽️

🛖 ☁️

⚙️ 🐺 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 29, 2022

Some of these emojis have cool little stories surrounding them. So I figured with it being the offseason, we could go over them for a quick wholesome post today.

Big shoutout to Twitter user Luke Guilbeau for tweeting out an emoji key every game and also to super_fan_sam for the cool artwork on the ice at T-Mobile Arena in the featured image.

Vegas Golden Knights Emojis Explained

Max Pacioretty- 🕹 (old Atari video game controller)- The first three letters of Pacioretty’s last name spell “PAC” which relates to Pac-Man, the classic video game character.

Chandler Stephenson- 🌾 (wheat)- Stephenson is from Saskatchewan, which is basically 251 thousand square miles of farmland. Another Golden Knight has a very similar emoji for the same reason.

Mark Stone- 🗿 (Easter Island stone statue)- Stone gets a statue made out of stone.

Jack Eichel- 🎰 (slot machine)- Jack’s emoji is in reference to hitting a jackpot at a slot machine. A very fitting emoji for him and the Golden Knights, who also felt like they hit the jackpot acquiring Eichel.

Jonathan Marchessault-📣 (megaphone)- Marchessault is notoriously the loudest and goofiest player on the Golden Knights. I believe this megaphone emoji is in reference to how loud he can be in the room. It could also be in reference to how marching bands use megaphones. March/Marchessault.

William Karlsson- 🤠 (cowboy)- William = Bill = Buffalo Bill the cowboy.

Reilly Smith- 🍏 (green apple)- Granny Smith apples.

Nolan Patrick- ☘️ (four-leaf clover)- The insignia of St. Patrick’s Day is a four-leaf clover.

Mattias Janmark-™️ (trademark)- Janmark sounds a lot like the word trademark.

William Carrier- 📫 (mailbox)- A mail carrier delivers mail. Just not Will, he’s busy playing hockey.

Keegan Kolesar- 🔑 (key)- Key-gan Kolesar.

Pavel Dorofeyev- 🚪 (door)- Pavel Door-ofeyev.

Evgenii Dadonov- 🪃 (boomerang)- This one is my favorite. Dadonov’s original emoji was just the Russian flag. But it was changed, probably for the best. Now it’s a boomerang, in reference to him being traded to the Anaheim Ducks until he came back due to the trade being voided.

Nicolas Roy- 👑 (crown)- People in Roy-alty wear crowns.

Jake Leschyshyn- 🎣 (fishing pole)- This one makes no sense until you say the words “fishing” and “Leschyshyn” back-to-back out loud.

Michael Amadio- 🙂 (smiley face)- The Golden Knights were going to go with a “mad” logo for Michael A-mad-io but instead flipped that frown upside down and went with a standard happy face.

Jonas Rondbjerg- 🇩🇰 (Denmark flag)- Rondbjerg is from Denmark.

Paul Cotter- 🖥 (computer)- Paul Cotter’s initials are PC- just like a computer.

Sven Baertschi- 🦌 (deer)- A reference to the movie Frozen where the reindeer’s name is Sven.

Gage Quinney- 🎲 (dice)- Quinney made history as the first Nevada-born player in the NHL, so the Golden Knights went with dice after Las Vegas, Nevada’s most popular town.

Brett Howden- 🍞 (bread)- Brett kind of (not really) sound like bread. We all know that Artemi Panarin is the true breadman in the NHL.

Brayden McNabb- 🚜 (tractor)- McNabb is also from Saskatchewan- see Chandler Stepheson’s emoji.

Alex Pietrangelo- ⛽️ (fuel pump)- Pietrangelo’s nickname is “Petro” which= petroleum= fuel. *Insert joke about current gas prices here.*

Alec Martinez- 🍸 (martini cup)- Alec Martinez/martini. Bars in Las Vegas should make this a drink.

Shea Theodore- 🐻 (bear)- Theodore= Teddy= teddy bear.

Zach Whitecloud- ☁️ (cloud)- Would you look at that it’s a white cloud.

Nicolas Hague- 🦒 (giraffe)- At 6-foot-6 Hague is one of the tallest Golden Knights, hence the giraffe.

Dylan Coghlan- ⚙️ (gear)- Gears have cogs. Dylan Cog-hlan.

Jake Bischoff- 🐍 (snake)- I think this is simply because snake rhymes with Jake. Not the nicest emoji in my opinion, as ‘snakes’ in sports, are often labeled as back-stabbing traitors.

Ben Hutton- 🛖 (hut)- Ben Hut-ton. If there is ever a Barbie emoji, he has to switch.

Daniil Miromanov- 🪞 (mirror)- Daniil Mirror-manov

Kaedan Korczak- 🐲 (dragon)- I actually had no idea with this one. Apparently, Korczak’s first NHL game was on Chinese New Year. Also, there is apparently a children’s novel called “Dragon Mountain” that is written by one Chris Korczak.

Robin Lehner- 🐼 (panda)- Here’s Lehner’s explanation from an episode of Spittin Chiclets.

“It’s pretty simple. I watched King Fu Panda with my son a lot in Chicago and it’s actually a pretty good movie. I like it- just the whole thing about it. This fat bear that learns to move around and I just saw myself in him. He learned how to play kung fu and I’m a big fat goalie that plays in the NHL. It just felt fitting,” said Lehner.

Laurent Brossoit- 💪🏼 (flexing arm)- I have absolutely no idea why he is not the croissant emoji and also no idea what a flexing arm has to do with Laurent Brossoit.

Logan Thompson- 🐺 (wolf)- Thompson = Tommy and apparently Tommy Wolf was a pianist. I’m not sure if this is the reference they were going for but hey, it’s kinda cool.

It feels like the Golden Knights are already in the dog days of summer, despite having finished up their season only two weeks ago. Last night was the NHL Draft Lottery where the Golden Knight’s 16th overall pick officially transferred over to the Buffalo Sabres.

Next up on the offseason schedule is Worlds, in which three Golden Knights will play.