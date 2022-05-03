VHN Daily: A Breakdown of Former Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway and Monday night provided us with a chaotic first night. With the Golden Knights out of the playoffs this season, a lot of attention will be given to former members of the VGK in the playoffs and their efforts on winning the Stanley Cup.

With that in mind, here is a breakdown of all former Golden Knights in the playoffs. I’m including as many players as I can, even if they are in the minors with their new organization.

Colorado Avalanche: Stefan Matteau, Dylan Sikura

Nashville Predators: Cody Glass, Nick Cousins

Calgary Flames: Ryan Carpenter

Minnesota Wild: Marc-Andre Fleury, Jon Merrill

St. Louis Blues: David Perron, James Neal

Los Angeles Kings: Garret Sparks

Boston Bruins: Erik Haula, Tomas Nosek

Tampa Bay Lightning: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

New York Rangers: Gerard Gallant, Ryan Reaves

The Golden Knights will have locker cleanout day today, followed by media availability with Peter DeBoer, Kelly McCrimmon, and select players. Stay tuned.

NHL: Here are National Hockey Now’s predictions for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Vegas: Unsurprisingly, Golden Knights fans are rooting for the Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers to win the Stanley Cup this season. Both teams have former Golden Knights on them such as Jon Merril, Gerard Gallant, and fan-favorites Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Prospect Pool: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed prospect Brendan Brisson to his ELC contract.

Clip of the Day: Here is the aftermath of a scrum between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning. That’s Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta bleeding like a stuck pig.

Florida: Unlike Jack Eichel, former Buffalo Sabre Sam Reinhart will get to make his Stanley Cup debut Tuesday night as the Florida Panthers start their series against the Washington Capitals.

Is this the year where former San Jose Shark Joe Thornton finally wins a Stanley Cup?

Washington: Vitek Vanecek will be the Capitals’ starter in Game One against the Panthers’ offense.

Philly: Philadelphia Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo will not return to the Flyers next season.

Carolina: The Boston Bruins got killed in Game One against the Carolina Hurricanes 5-1, which eerily reflects how these two teams played against each other in the regular season.

Toronto: The Maple Leafs got off to a good start, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in Game One.

Minnesota: Marc-Andre Fleury’s team was shut out in Game One as the St. Louis Blues, led by former Golden Knight, David Perron beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0.

Edmonton: Mike Smith’s costly turnover led to Philip Danult scoring the game-winner for the Los Angeles Kings in Game One of the only pure Pacific Division series.

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche, led by Nathan Mackinnon start their quest for a Stanley Cup Tuesday night. The pressure is on for this team to win a Stanley Cup. Can they do it?

Tonight’s Schedule: PIT/NYR 4:00, WSH/FLA 4:30, NSH/COL 6:30, DAL/CGY 7:00 all Game One games.

Pittsburgh: One last housekeeping thing before we go, Vegas Hockey Now would like to welcome Dave Molinari, who will be covering the Pittsburgh Penguins, to the National Hockey Now team!